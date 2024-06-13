Bruce Dickinson to Release New Single 'Resurrection Men'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bruce Dickinson has announced a limited edition CD release for his new single ‘Resurrection Men’, out on July 26th via BMG which is available to pre-order now.



“The surf guitar at the intro – the Dick Dale bit – that’s me!” explains Dickinson about ‘Resurrection Men’, in between dates on his hugely acclaimed first solo tour of Europe in two decades.



“We were just mucking around with the tremolo setting, we put the chords down and I went, ‘Ok, that’s kinda cool!’ It was like, ‘What if Quentin Tarantino made a metal record?’ Then it goes somewhere different, we get a bit heavy, and we did this whole middle section and it was like, ‘Were you just channelling Geezer Butler in another life?’ It was early Sabbath – Behind the Wall of Sleep. Just, ‘Oh my god that’s heavy!’”



The three track CD comes in gatefold digi-sleeve and includes a limited number of double-sided Mandrake ‘Movie Posters’ (375mm x 285mm) for pre-orders via the official Mandrake Project store only (www.themandrakeproject.com), reflecting the comic book artwork for Episode 3 which will be released via Z2 comics on July 17th.

The two CD bonus songs, ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’ and ‘Abduction’, have been recorded live at Dickinson’s show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 4th 2024 as part of his current world tour for The Mandrake Project.

Tracklist:

Resurrection Men Afterglow of Ragnarok (Live) Abduction (Live)

Dickinson’s tour continues in Europe throughout June and July with remaining dates listed below.

Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project Tour

13th June – House Of Culture, Helsinki, FINLAND (SOLD OUT)

14th June – Noblessner Foundry, Tallinn, ESTONIA

16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY (SOLD OUT)

17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY (SOLD OUT)

19 June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK *

21st June – Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, BELGIUM *

22nd June – Summerside Festival, Grenchen, SWITZERLAND *

24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY *

25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY (SOLD OUT)

27th June – Resurrection Festival, Galicia, SPAIN *

29th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE *

30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG (SOLD OUT)

3rd July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY *

5th July – Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Roma, Rome, ITALY *

6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, ITALY *

9th July – Palladium, Koln, GERMANY

11th July – Masters Of Rock Festival, Vizovice, Czech Republic *

13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA

16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA

19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY

21st July – Release, Athens, GREECE *

* – festival performance

PHOTO CREDIT: JOHN MCMURTRIE

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



