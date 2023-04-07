Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brothers Osborne Share Three New Songs 'Nobody's Nobody,' 'Might as Well Be Me,' & 'Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)⁠'

The duo also has tour dates listed through the summer.

Apr. 07, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne share three new songs, "Nobody's Nobody,"⁠ "Might As Well Be Me,"⁠ And "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠"

The three tracks are part of a soon to be announced project from Brothers Osborne and the first look at new music from the duo since the 2022 release of the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons.

John Osborne of the band shared, "As musicians, we're constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we've teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It's exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can't wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we're ready to take on the challenge."

Brothers Osborne's new music is produced by Mike Elizondo, also a co-writer of "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠" Elizondo reveals about the project, "Working on music with them was unlike anything I've done before. We had the amazing advantage in that they walked in with just a ton of great songs.

The first time I did meet the band at TJ's house it really did feel like I was hanging out with high school buddies. I feel like if we were in high school together these would have been the band geeks I would have hung out with."

BROTHERS OSBORNE CURRENT TOUR DATES

JUN 4 - MADISON, IL - Confluence Music Festival @ World Wide Technology Raceway
JUN 16 - LINCOLN, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
JUN 17 - CENTRAL POINT, OR - Rogue Music Fest @ Jackson County Expo
JUN 18 - SANTA ROSA, CA - Country Summer Music Festival
JUN 23 - BUFFALO, NY - Sahlen Field
JUN 25 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Beach It! Country Music Festival
JUL 01 - GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
JUL 07 - FORT LORAMIE, OH -Country Concert
JUL 08 - NEW HAVEN, KY - The Amp at Log Still
JUL 28 - URBANA, IL - Champaign Country Fair
JUL 29 - WEST BEND, WI - Washington County Fair
AUG 04 - DETROIT LAKES, MN - WE Fest
AUG 05 - SIOUX FALLS, SD - Sioux Empire Fair
AUG 19 - MONTREAL, QC - Lasso Montreal @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
AUG 24 - PUT IN BAY, OH - Bash on the Bay
SEP 02 - SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass
OCT 19 - FORT WORTH, TX - Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest (Texas Edition) @ Texas Motor Speedway
OCT 21 - PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Photo Credit: Natalie Osborne



Get Music News

