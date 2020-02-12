Brothers Of A Feather Sells Out in Minutes

Tickets were sold out in mere minutes after going on sale, for the 11-show run of Brothers Of A Feather - a moniker that The Black Crowes, Chris and Rich Robinson, have adopted for acoustic sets. Fans who were lucky enough to gobble up these tickets will witness stripped down versions from the band's illustrious catalogue. The intimate outing kicks off in London, UK tonight at the Omeara, and the final show of the run will take place at The Chapel in San Francisco on March 6.

This promotional run coincides with the 30-year anniversary of the release of the band's quintuple platinum debut album, Shake Your Money Maker which was released on February 13, 1990. The band will be celebrating the release of that album with a sprawling 47-date North American tour this summer, playing the album in its entirety as well as all of the other hits that have made the band one of the best loved, and most enduring, in the history of rock 'n' roll. The band recently announced European dates for the tour this fall. Tickets are available for these shows here.

Also in conjunction with the acoustic dates, the 2007 album Brothers Of A Feather: Live At The Roxy will be available on vinyl for the first time. That album is a live album taken from a series of concerts from the historic LA venue from 2006.

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again," "Twice As Hard," "She Talks To Angels," and the break-through cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle," the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. 2020's massive reunion and tour produced by Live Nation is sure to further cement the band's legacy as one of the best and most loved rock bands of all time.

THE BLACK CROWES PRESENT SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

June 17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

June 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

June 24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

June 26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

June 27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood

June 30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

July 3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 11 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube

July 14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

July 15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods

July 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

July 21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

July 24 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Center

July 25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

August 13 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 26 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

August 30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

August 31 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

September 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

September 5 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavillion

September 9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum





