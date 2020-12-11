Brooks Hudgins Shares Debut Album DRIVE THRU COMMUNION and Music Video for Single 'Only Fans'

NYC by LA multi-instrumentalist Brooks Hudgins shares his debut album, Drive Thru Communion, along with the official music video for single "Only Fans" via Culture Collide. A cinematic project that flaunts impressive production and polished musical ideas, Hudgins unveils a wide array of reflections and stories that will entrance and immerse listeners.

Watch the video below!

"It's got some songs on it that are a decade old, and some that made the album last second; so it's vastly different track to track...a lot of these lyrics started in high school but weren't finished until I was in the studio tearing through my old notebooks and finding crazy s I wrote that still resonated," explains Hudgins when discussing the variable, at times mercurial, nature of the project. "Drive Thru Communion is kind of a Greatest Hits of my unreleased angsty decade."

Alongside the album, Brooks also premieres the official music video for "Only Fans". Says director Oliver Shahery on the story and collaboration behind the video: "The first source of inspiration was definitely the scene of the woman in the phone booth which had already been shot years prior and was musically embedded into the song. After watching that I knew that every decision in terms of performance, story, cinematography, and overall tone had to be true to that first scene, and that all I was meant to do was expand on that feeling. In a way, Brooks gave me this bottle with a note in it and I just opened the bottle, read the note, and jotted down a few paragraphs of my own."

In early 2020, Hudgins teamed up with classically trained violinist turned record producer Grant Gardner at Corner Store Studios in Ridgewood, NY to record what would eventually be tormented into Drive Thru Communion. With little experience, and a lot of unexpected global news nigh, they recorded an alt-country album with flashes of brilliance and maimed by a lot of head scratching inconsistencies. The 14 tracks were recorded in various studios and bedroom closets across the US and promise a dark peculiarity characteristic of the little that we have heard from Brooks.