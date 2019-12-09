Brockhampton Announces Headlining European Tour

Today, America's Favorite Boyband BROCKHAMPTON announces their 2020 Headlining European tour. The European tour will span throughout the month of May, kicking off in Oslo on May 8th before arriving in the UK on the 18th of May 2020 at O2 Academy Bristol with follow up shows at O2 Academy Brixton on the 19th of May, O2 Academy Birmingham and finally O2 Apollo Manchester. Pre-sale begins on 11th of December at 10am and general on-sale begins 13th December at 10am. All tickets are available LiveNation.co.uk



The European tour announcement follows the boyband's standout set at Tyler, The Creator's 8th annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and caps off a year in which they released their fifth studio album GINGER, which the New Yorker described as "a testament to the forces of professionalization." The band is currently wrapping up their biggest North American tour to date, including back-to-back sold-out shows in New York at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater alongside Slowthai and 100 gecs, which Brooklyn Vegan described as "an unrelenting, passionate performance." The boyband also recently sat with GQ to breakdown their history in their own words and founder Kevin Abstract was featured on the cover of i-D's The Post Truth Truth Issue in August, speaking with close friend and actor Shia Labeouf.



GINGER is the next chapter of BROCKHAMPTON's rapid rise over the last two years and includes fan-favorite songs "NO HALO," "IF YOU PRAY RIGHT," "I BEEN BORN AGAIN," and "BOY BYE." The album follows their first major label album, iridescence, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop charts last year.



Listen to GINGER above, check out all upcoming live dates below, and stay tuned for more from BROCKHAMPTON coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates



5/8 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

5/10 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

5/12 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Grey Hall

5/14 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

5/15 - Cologne, Germany @ E - Werk

5/16 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

5/18 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

5/19 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

5/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

5/23 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

5/27 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

5/25 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

5/26 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

5/27 - Glasgow, UK @ Academy 1

5/29 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

5/31 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6/2 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13 December at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk





