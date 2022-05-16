Bring Me the Horizon Announce Fall North American Tour

BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet Bring Me The Horizon is one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the UK and today, the band have announced today North American headline tour dates, produced by Live Nation, with shows kicking off late September through October, including arena shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center (Sept. 24) and Los Angeles's Kia Forum (Oct. 6).

Support for the dates includes Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain. The band will also make appearances at Louisville's Louder Than Life Festival, Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation, Sacramento's Aftershock Festival and Las Vegas's When We Were Young Festival. Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00AM local time -- for purchase links, more info and updates please visit: https://www.bmthofficial.com

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 AM ET until Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In 2020 the group kicked off their POST HUMAN era with the release of the first of four EPs aptly titled POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR. The critically acclaimed release debuted at Number 1 on the UK charts and was praised by NME for being "rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow."

In 2021, the band shared their hit single "DiE4u," the most recent addition to the POST HUMAN collection. Consequence said that the song is, "continuing their evolution from brutal deathcore upstarts to metalcore favorites to an infectious pop group." To support the release, the group embarked on a sold-out UK arena tour in September 2021 and are set to headline Reading & Leeds Festival in August 2022.

Bring Me The Horizon took the stage at the 2022 BRIT Awards where they joined Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for an electrifying performance of "Bad Habits," which was followed by the release of the official studio version on February 18th. The band has recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on his album single "maybe" and last month with Norwegian pop-star Sigrid on her anthemic track "Bad Life".

Tour Dates

~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain

* not a Live Nation produced show

Sep 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *

Sep 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ~

Sep 25 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena ~*

Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

Sep 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~

Sep 30 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena ~

Oct 01 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~*

Oct 03 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ~

Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ~

Oct 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre ~

Oct 09 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

Oct 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ~

Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena ~

Oct 15 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~

Oct 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center ~

Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

Oct 20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ~

Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival