Bright Eyes Release 'St Ides Heaven'
The group's new album will be released on May 27.
Just ahead of their first full North American tour in 11 years, Bright Eyes have released "St Ides Heaven."
The Elliot Smith cover is taken from Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion - part of their forthcoming Companion series releases, the first three of which are to be released on Dead Oceans on May 27. The tour will be a continuation of shows performing songs from their most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, as well as selections from across their catalog.
Last month, the band unveiled plans to re-issue all nine of their studio albums as a Companion series with additional recordings created together at their ARC Studios in Omaha. The album reissue series will be partnered with the release of a Companion EP of five new recordings of songs contained on the original release plus a cover version from an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time of the original recording.
The Companion series gives Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott a chance to revisit some of their earlier material and re-work it entirely - with the occasional addition of some talented friends. This ambitious project will see the release of 54 new recordings over the coming year.
Bright Eyes began in 1995 as a recording moniker for a then 15-year old Conor Oberst's work with producer/multi-instrumentalist Mike Mogis. Mogis and composer/ arranger/ multi-instrumentalist Nathaniel Walcott became fully fledged members in 2006. Over the course of 23 years the music's impact and influence has been significant; Bright Eyes' songs have been covered by dozens of artists, including Lorde, The Killers, Mac Miller, Dave Rawlings & Gillian Welch, Phoebe Bridgers, Snow Patrol, Jason Mraz and beabadoobee.
For a band that's often been perceived as an outlier, the depth, breadth, and impact of the Bright Eyes canon is remarkable. Over the last two-plus decades, as Bright Eyes has released one after another time capsule LP's - urgent dispatches from transcendent, fleeting eras of our collective lives - they've also simultaneously been assembling a robust, mature, narratively cohesive discography.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
03-23 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
03-24 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
03-25 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
03-26 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
03-27 Detroit, MI - The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic
03-29 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
03-30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
03-31 Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
04-01 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
04-02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
04-03 Columbus, OH - Express Live!
04-05 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
04-06 Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
04-07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
04-08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
04-09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
04-10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
05-19 Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
05-20 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
05-21 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-22 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05-23 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
05-25 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
05-26 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
05-27 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
05-28 St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05-29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
05-31 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
06-01 Cincinatti, OH - Brady Music Center *
06-02 Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *
06-03 Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *
06-04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *
06-05 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *
06-15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
06-16 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
06-17 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
06-18 Troutdale, OR - McMenamin's Edgefield Amphitheatre
06-20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
06-23 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre +
06-24 San Diego, CA - Soma
06-25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
06-28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
06-30 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
07-01 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
07-02 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
07-03 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
08-12 Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen 2022
08-14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
08-16 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
08-17 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
08-19 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
08-20 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
08-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
08-23 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
08-25 Vienna, Austria - Arena Open Air
08-26 Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
08-27 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
08-30 London, England - Eventim Apollo
08-31 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
09-01 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
09-05 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham
09-06 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland
* Alex G supporting
+ Cate Le Bon supporting