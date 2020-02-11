Brian Fallon Reveals New Music Video for '21 Days'

Brian Fallon has revealed the official video for his acclaimed new single, "21 Days." Directed by New Jersey-based filmmaker/photographer Kelsey Hunter Ayres, the video is streaming now at Fallon's official YouTube channel; "21 Days" is available now at all digital music retailers and streaming services.

"21 Days" heralds Fallon's eagerly awaited new album, LOCAL HONEY, due Friday, March 27 via his own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers. Fallon's third solo album and first new LP in two years, LOCAL HONEY is available for pre-order now, with all pre-orders joined by instant downloads of "21 Days" and the album's plain-spoken first single, "You Have Stolen My Heart."

"21 Days" has already earned worldwide acclaim, with NME declaring it "one of Fallon's most soulful tracks to date." "21 Days" "chronicles the New Jersey songwriter's attempt to kick nicotine and casts the drug as a long-lost friend or lover," wrote Rolling Stone. "It's a seemingly mundane topic - at least to those who never tried to quit smoking - but Fallon makes it riveting as he ticks off the days until he will no longer feel the craving." American Songwriter praised "21 Days" as "another example of (Fallon's) turned page and personal growth," adding, "The song functions as a self-help track that is as much cathartic to Fallon as it is relevant to all listener, who are easily able to relate to the lyrics...The somber vibe is carried along with a simple elegance of the music which makes the song one that is easily played over again."

"You Have Stolen My Heart" arrived late last year alongside its own compelling official video, once again directed by Ayres and streaming now via YouTube. The single was met by immediate critical applause, with Rolling Stone hailing it as "a tender ballad." "Everything is in the present with Fallon's intricate storytelling," wrote American Songwriter, adding, "The video, shot in black and white, leaves a stark, blank canvas that lets the track speak for itself. Emotional, raw, and perfectly sewn, this love story is delicately woven."

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Peter Katis (The National, Death Cab for Cutie, Interpol, Frightened Rabbit), LOCAL HONEY sees Fallon melding myriad strains of American music with contemporary consequence, ambitious energy, and seemingly infinite lyrical power. Songs like "21 Days," "Horses," and the crystalline "Hard Feelings" offer a deeply personal glimpse into the New Jersey-based singer-songwriter's everyday world, revealing universal truths through hard-earned insight and unflinching honesty.

"Every single song is about right now," says Fallon. "There's nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I've learned and I'm finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It's not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it's just about life and how I see it."

LOCAL HONEY has already begun earning early acclaim as one of the year's best albums, with Kerrang! writing, "(Fallon is) taking his songwriting skills in stunning new directions... Across the record's eight songs, the musician takes his listeners on a journey of introspection."

LOCAL HONEY - which follows 2018's critically acclaimed SLEEPWALKERS - will be the first album released by Fallon's own record label Lesser Known Records. Launched in partnership with Nashville-based distributor Thirty Tigers (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, John Prine), the new label reflects the embrace of the DIY spirit that Fallon has shown throughout his career.

Fallon will celebrate LOCAL HONEY with an epic world tour, backed by his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates begin March 12 at Wilmington, DE's The Queen and then continue through early April. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER - EUROPEAN TOUR 2020

APRIL

24 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)

25 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand

26 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

27 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

28 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

30 - Nurnberg, DE - Löwensaal

MAY

1 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

2 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

3 - Vienna, AT - Arena

5 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

7 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

8 - Madrid, ES - Sala But

9 - Navarre, ES - Estaciones Sonoras

11 - Paris, FR - O'Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

13 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

15 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

17 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers

20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

23 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire





Related Articles View More Music Stories