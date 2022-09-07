Brian Eno Debuts Latest Single 'We Let It In'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The track is taken from his forthcoming album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE set for release on October 14.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Grammy-winning musician and producer Brian Eno unveils a new song "We Let It In" today featuring daughter and vocal counterpart Darla Eno. An accompanying video, directed by Eno and London-based multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiuri with handwriting by Eno's granddaughter Anya, is out now.

The track is taken from his forthcoming album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE set for release on October 14 via Verve/UMC. The self-produced, 10-track record is his first studio album in six years and the first to feature his vocals on nearly every track since 2005's Another Day on Earth-pre-order here.

A change in Eno's voice brings a fresh perspective to the record, with "We Let It In" as the second taste of his new sound. "...it's lowered" he explains. "It's become a different personality I can sing from. I don't want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again-it's more landscapes, but this time with humans in them."

The new track follows "There Were Bells," released to critical acclaim alongside an accompanying video. It was written by Eno for a performance with his brother Roger at UNESCO World Heritage site, the Acropolis, in August 2021. It was 45 degrees in Athens on the day of the concert, with wildfires raging just outside the city. "I thought, here we are at the birthplace of Western civilization," says Eno. "Probably witnessing the end of it."

"We Let It In" and "There Were Bells" provide a poignant reminder of the current climate emergency, a theme Eno explores throughout the forthcoming album.

"Like everybody else-except, apparently, most of the governments of the world-I've been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts," says Eno. "Perhaps it's more accurate to say I've been feeling about it...and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever...hence the album title."

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE also features contributions from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno and Jon Hopkins. It is available on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Eno is a pioneer of spatial audio with experiments and audio installations stretching back over the past forty years. He crafted these new recordings with three-dimensional sound in mind. The album includes studio recordings of two tracks, "There Are Bells" and "Garden Of Stars," that Eno wrote for his first live performance in eleven years at the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Acropolis in Athens, in August 2021.

It also includes "Making gardens out of silence in the uncanny valley" that features as part of the ongoing Serpentine interdisciplinary program, BACK TO EARTH, working to address the ongoing climate emergency.

Watch the new music video here:

