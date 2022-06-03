Country-pop artist Bree Jaxson releases new single "Way Back." The single is now available for download and streaming on all digital streaming platforms.

The new release from Bree Jaxson, called "Way Back," is a great combination of pop and country, creating the perfect tune to blast in the speakers and sing along.

Bree's new song starts with a soft and upbeat melody, creating a happy and upbeat atmosphere for the audience. Along with it, the artist introduces her vocals in a soft pitch, closely followed by the use of background vocals, which helps draw the listener into the song and create dimension. Moreover, as the song approaches its chorus, the instrumentation builds, giving the tune a danceable and contagious beat that will make you want to move and sing along.

Bree tells the story of having a hot and heavy romance with someone, but not wanting to continue the relationship afterward. The single describes the fling in a beautifully nostalgic way, referencing going "way back" to "that old school beat, back to the front row seat in your Cadillac, where you and I laid way back," but the singer continues in the chorus stating, "we'll never find our way back," insinuating the relationship is a long gone, thing of the past.

The subject matter of "Way Back" is heavily relatable, as so many listeners may have been in this situation. Jaxson's lyrics, paired with her voice reminiscent of the females of late '90s to early 2000's country, and the stellar production of the track, "Way Back" is a country smash hit for Bree.

Bree Jaxson is an independent American country music singer and songwriter from Baltimore, MD, based in Nashville and around the world while serving in the Air Force. Her music incorporates elements of rock, pop, and jazz within the country genre.

While music is her passion and a lifelong dream, Bree Jaxson has spent the last ten years serving in the United States Air Force. Bree is currently deployed as she is active in the Air Force and National Guard. She was recently promoted to Captain and is leading a team of 167 service members while simultaneously working on her music career. The Afghanistan combat war veteran now holds the rank of Deputy Commander and Captain for Cyberspace Operations in the U.S. Air National Guard.

Her experiences throughout life have taught her that music can help you get through anything and that is what she is hoping her fans will get out of her newest music releases. In December 2020, Bree signed a distribution deal with Heart Songs Records. She has released two singles from her upcoming EP, "Make Me Hate You" and "Country Heart City Roots" which were featured on the American Country Music Awards (ACM) Spotify playlist.

Listen to the new single here: