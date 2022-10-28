Breakthrough Pop and R&B Artist Sadie Cannon Releases New Single 'Something That I Told You'
The track paints the story of different texting dynamics throughout the 21st-century dating realm.
Breakthrough pop and R&B infused artist Sadie Cannon continues to create a name for herself with the release of her new single "Something That I Told You."
Listen below!
"Something That I Told You" is here for all your "left on read" needs. We've all been in that situation-ship that's giving us mixed signals.. and getting left on read is the worst. I wrote this song to distract myself and hope it does the same for anyone "outta their mind" about the person on the other line." tells Sadie.
The track paints the story of different texting dynamics throughout the 21st-century dating realm. As Sadie has taken to social media to promote this release, she's seen thousands of views across Instagram and TikTok as people continue to relate to the song.
The upbeat track was produced by Sunny Norway (Kehlani, Mac Miller, Logic, Kyle) and written by Sadie herself. Prior to this release, Sadie released her last single "Healed Girl Summer" which received attention from multiple publications throughout the country.
As Sadie continues to unveil her craft she continues to mix her unrelenting confidence and unique electronic fused pop/R&B into her overall sound.
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
San Antonio's Jeremy Parsons' 2017 album release, 'Things I Need To Say' propelled the prolific singer-songwriter onto the national and international stage. With introspective songs like 'Burn This House Down' and 'After All These Years' and innovative, award-winning music videos like 'Why Is the Bluebird Blue' and 'Making Things Up as I Go,' Parsons put himself on the radar as one of roots music's brightest new artists.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Announces Special Halloween Pre-Sale For New Album “Death Roll Blues”
October 27, 2022
K.K. Hammond is recognized as the 'Queen of Horror Blues' music. Her 2023 album release, 'Death Roll Blues' goes on Pre-Sale this Monday, October 31st, 2022 -Halloween.
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
October 27, 2022
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with their much-anticipated tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December, and concluding with the return to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years.
Erica Rabner Releases First Jewish Kids & Family Album, “Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!”
October 27, 2022
Award-winning songwriting team Erica Rabner and Brian Blake will release their first Jewish EP, 'Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!' with Platoon on November 18th, 2022. This release follows the success of their movement album, 'Stomp, Shake, & Shuffle' in October and three Jewish-holiday-themed singles released in the last two years.
Pangea Highlights In November Include Salty Brine, Tammy Faye Starlite, Eddie Brill, Tom Judson, And Charles Busch
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.