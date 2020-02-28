Breakout Rapper NLE Choppa Drops '100 Shots'

17-year-old Memphis rapper and CEO of No Love Entertainment NLE Choppa just dropped a brand new track and video for "100 Shots." The vivid visual showcases Choppa's robust and contagious energy as he unleashes his signature hard-hitting flows.

"100 Shots" comes off the heels of Choppa's most recent release, "Exotic," which has already generated over 5.5 million video views. Also, Choppa achieved an RIAA platinum certification for his hit single "Camelot," and a gold certification for "Shotta Flow 3." Now gearing up for his major label debut, NLE Choppa is confirmed to perform at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday, May 10.

With poise, charisma and cleverness way beyond his years, 17-year-old NLE Choppa burst onto the scene and immediately grabbed our attention and captured our hearts. Choppa has amassed an astonishing 1 billion cumulative streams across platforms and 455 million total YouTube views while gaining a cult following that transcends age and socioeconomic status.

His breakout hit "Shotta Flow" has more than 123 million views alone for its raw, true-to-life music video, while the remix featuring Blueface has garnered over 132 million views and counting. Choppa's latest single "Camelot" has already hit 569 million streams and earned an RIAA platinum certification. As a young boss with street-savvy, Choppa and his family grew No Love Entertainment (NLE) from humble beginnings in Memphis to a burgeoning full-fledged imprint with Warner Records. NLE Choppa continues to take hip hop by storm and solidifies his place as the next global superstar.

Listen to "100 Shots" here:





