Breakout Pop Artist Jenna Raine Is 'Lovesick' on Infectious New Single

Earlier in 2023, Raine kicked off her EP series with Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1, which boasts the infectious anthems “Stupid Cupid” and “Crickets.”

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Turning the page on another new chapter, rising pop artist Jenna Raine unveils her infectious new single, “Lovesick.” Listen HERE via Warner Records.

“Lovesick” arrives on the heels of Raine's latest single, “Big Dumb Heart.” It followed the release of Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2, which includes the viral hit “It Is What It Is.” The track exploded on TikTok, garnering over 5 million views on her video that inspired its own dance trend and spawned over 40 thousand creates on the platform.

Earlier in 2023, Raine kicked off her EP series with Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1, which boasts the infectious anthems “Stupid Cupid” and “Crickets.” In 2021, she became an online sensation with the defiantly hopeful “see you later (ten years),” which went on to amass over 100 million streams.

These breakout moments earned Raine a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, garnered buzz from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, and landed her on the cover of Girls' Life Magazine

ABOUT JENNA RAINE:

Jenna Raine takes life's little lessons, moments of bliss, and unforgettable memories and turns them into the kind of pop music that you've got to sing with the windows down. The Dallas, Texas-born singer and songwriter continues to enchant audiences everywhere with her hyper-detailed, personal lyrics and towering hooks, tallying north of 220 million total streams to date. In 2021, “see you later (ten years)” initially took over TikTok, yet its success translated to DSPs, garnering over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Landing a deal with Warner Records, she maintained this momentum with “Fumbled the Bag” and “Stupid Cupid.” In 2023, she served up the Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 EP followed by Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2. The latter boasts the fan favorite anthem “It Is What It Is.” From the jump, the track resonated with listeners, piling up 8 million-plus streams in less than a month.

At the same time, it set TikTok on fire with its own viral dance. Along the way, she has earned unanimous praise from Billboard, Variety, OnesToWatch, and more. Now, Raine is turning the page on her next chapter, and the story just keeps getting better.



