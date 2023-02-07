Brandi Carlile Wins Three Awards at 65th GRAMMY Awards

Brandi Carlile won three more awards at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, bringing her total number of GRAMMY wins to nine.

After winning Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses") and Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses"), Carlile performed "Broken Horses" during the live awards broadcast, which Billboard called, "an epic rock set that showcased guitar skills, impressive vocal range and rasp, and her captivating presence."

Inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing her #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was released last fall to overwhelming acclaim on Low Country Sound/Elektra.

Following the release, Carlile shared a special deluxe version this past October entitled In The Canyon Haze, which features reimagined Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each song from the album, plus a special rendition of David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

Deluxe vinyl and a CD bundle featuring the deluxe and an accompanying 80-page paperback archive are also now available. The book features never-before-seen photos and handwritten notes from the studio, photo shoots, television performances, and much more.

Adding to an already triumphant career, Carlile will continue to perform throughout this year including her inaugural "Mothership Weekend" in Miramar Beach, FL May 12-14. A Mother's Day celebration, the three-day festival will feature performances from Carlile, Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more.

Additionally, Carlile's once-in-a-lifetime "Echoes Through the Canyon" weekend will take place at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre in June. The three-night run kicks off Friday, June 9 with Carlile's annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, followed by legendary artist Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" Saturday, June 10 with Carlile opening.

The final night, June 11, will feature The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker. Furthermore, Carlile will join P!NK on her "Summer Carnival 2023" stadium tour later in the year. See below for complete tour itinerary.

In These Silent Days follows Carlile's 2018 breakthrough GRAMMY Award-winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which Rolling Stone declared, "...an Adele-meets Joni Mitchell tour de force."

In the years since-in addition to collaborative projects with Elton John, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leslie Jordan, Brandy Clark and more-she has earned nine Grammy Awards for her work as a performer, songwriter and producer, was awarded Billboard's Women In Music "Trailblazer Award," CMT's Next Women of Country "Impact Award" and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards including 2022's Song of the Year ("Right on Time"), 2021's Artist of the Year, 2020's Album of the Year (Highwomen), Group of the Year (The Highwomen) and Song of the Year ("Crowded Table") and 2019's Artist of the Year.

In addition to their work as a band, Carlile and the Hanseroth twins remain committed to social activism and advocacy. Together they are founders of the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The IF Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. To date, they have raised over $3 million for grassroots causes.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 13-Portland, ME-State Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

February 16-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

February 17-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

February 22-Durham, NC-Durham Performing Arts Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 12-14-Miramar Beach, FL-Mothership Weekend

June 9-George, WA-Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)

June 10- George, WA-Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" with special guest Brandi Carlile

(SOLD OUT)

June 11-George, WA-The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker

June 24-25-Vienna, VA-Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

July 24-Toronto, ON-Rogers Centre+

July 26-Cincinnati, OH-Great American Ball Park+

August 3-New York, NY-Citi Field+

August 5-Pittsburgh, PA-PNC Park+

August 16-Detroit, MI-Comerica Park+

August 19-Fargo, ND-Fargodome+

August 21-Omaha, NE-Charles Schwab Field+

September 18-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park+

September 19-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park+

September 22-Nashville, TN-Geodis Park+

September 25-San Antonio, TX-Alamodome+

September 27-Houston, TX-Minute Maid Park+

September 29-Dallas, TX-Globe Life Field+

October 3-San Diego, CA-Snapdragon Stadium+

October 7-Las Vegas, NV-Allegiant Stadium+

October 9-Phoenix, AZ-Chase Field+

*Brandi Carlile solo performance

+with P!NK

Photo credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy