Brandi Carlile Launches the Emerging Artist Benefit Concert Series at The Music Hall

The performance took place last night, February 14.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The Music Hall was honored to host Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile on Tuesday, February 14 for an exhilarating performance at the Historic Theater in the first-ever Emerging Artist Benefit Concert.

Designed to support The Music Hall's ability to present artists early in their careers and on their way to the national stage, the inaugural Emerging Artist Benefit Concert raised nearly $70,000 thanks to leadership from Paul & Jess McKeon and 13 other sponsors.

Tina Sawtelle, CEO and Executive Director of The Music Hall, welcomed a sold-out crowd for the performance, thanking them for their generous support of the performing arts and exclaiming, "Given Brandi's history with The Music Hall, and her commitment to aiding early career and emerging artists, there could not be a more perfect artist to launch this benefit. The team and I are truly honored to welcome Brandi back to our Historic Theater."

Fresh off her scorching performance of "Broken Horses" and three wins at the Grammy Awards ceremony on February 5, Carlile was the ideal person to launch the Emerging Artist Benefit Concert series because of her personal connections to the organization and its mission. Carlile was an emerging artist when she first came to The Music Hall's Historic Theater during the 2004-05 Season as an opener for Ray LaMontagne.

Multiple visits later, the venue served as the inspiration and launching point for her amplification-free Pin Drop Tour in 2014. Since then, her career has skyrocketed, boasting sold-out arena shows at Madison Square Garden, an ever-growing number of awards and accolades, all-star collaborations with some of her greatest heroes, and countless other achievements.

Prior to the event, Carlile spent time with future emerging artists - aspiring musicians studying at the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center - as well as donors to the Emerging Artist Benefit Concert.

The Music Hall considers an emerging artist to be a performer with an established audience from their region and in some big cities through regional or national touring. These artists are still building their fan base in secondary and tertiary markets (like Portsmouth, NH).

Emerging artists to watch for at The Music Hall include:

Nashville-based indie pop singer-songwriter Marielle Kraft at The Music Hall Lounge on 2/17;

powerhouse acoustic duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Lounge on 2/26;

gospel and blues singer Chastity Brown and folk act Sawyer Fredericks at The Lounge on 3/18

indie folk-pop duo The Sea The Sea at The Lounge on 3/31

folk-pop artist Hayley Reardon at The Lounge on 4/7

indie performer and songwriter Will Dailey at The Lounge on 4/28

The Music Hall is incredibly grateful for the following individuals and organizations whose generosity made possible the successful launch of the Emerging Artist Benefit Concert:

Presenting Sponsor: Paul and Jessica McKeon Charitable Giving

Event Sponsor: David and Karen Della Penta

Angel Sponsors: Ben Auger; Jude Blake; Tom & Patience Chamberlin; Eric & Jen Chinburg; Stephen A. Gaykan; Michael & Dawn Heffron; Barbara Henry & Nancy Winkley; Hilary & Jeff Johnston; Edward Mehigen; Meredith Village Savings Bank; Vicki & Tod O'Dowd; Michael Pilot & Tina Sawtelle

PMAC Ticket Underwriters: Anne & Michael Ambrogi; Rachael & Anthony DiLorenzo

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus-one, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program, the other the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner.

A nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, The Music Hall invigorates audiences, nurtures healthy communities, and drives economic vitality in the region, stewarding our Historic Theater and delivering high-quality entertainment, lifelong learning, and shared experiences in our venues.

Photo by Will Zimmermann | Miniature Media



Michael Major


