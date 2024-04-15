Brainstory Share El Michels Affair-Produced 'XFaded' Ahead of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, April 19th, Brainstory will release their sophomore full-length album Sounds Good via Big Crown Records.

The Los Angeles-area trio will also kick off their headline U.S. tour this Thursday, April 18th with a sold out show in Los Angeles, followed by UK / EU support dates in May with Lady Wray – see dates below. Today, the band shares the album’s latest single, “XFaded” – a psychedelic soul and jazz-infused treat whose sound was partially inspired by what the guys thought a modern day George Clinton jam might sound like and definitely inspired by small town life where getting drunk and high is an unofficial pastime. The El Michels Affair production and the band’s razor sharp performance contrast the notion of getting sloppy with the chemistry between band and producer on full display.

Brainstory previously released album tracks “Hanging On” featuring Clairo’s Claire Cottrill on backing vocals; the Bob Dylan-influenced single “Too Yung” which was paired with “Listen”; and “Peach Optimo,” which taps into the nostalgia of cul-de-sac hangs with friends.

Brainstory is Kevin Martin and Tony Martin – brothers by blood, and Eric Hagstrom – a brother through their music and long term friendship. Their initial connection comes from the heady mixture of jazz performance-focused music school and the grind of playing local shows, but their bond has been strengthened through countless hours on the road touring and the making of two studio records—2019’s debut full-length, Buck, followed by 2021’s Ripe EP.

Sounds Good applies Michels’ unmistakable golden touch in crucial ways, and the album title is a playful nod to when the band knew a track was complete while recording: a simple note from Leon that what they were working on “Sounds good.” The path to take their art to the next level is clearer than ever for Brainstory. Each member of the band has gone through shifts, both personally and musically, and all of that threads through this record. Brainstory’s friendship started the group, and now, their expanded brotherhood including Michaels is supporting them to push it further. The stars have aligned for them to take a big and well deserved step with this new album, and you can hear it in their music—music that just Sounds Good.

BRAINSTORY TOUR DATES

Apr 18 Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA **SOLD OUT

Apl 19 The Independent- San Francisco, CA

Apr 20 Moe’s Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

Apr 21 Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA

Apr 22 Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Apr 23 Love Buzz - El Paso, TX

Apr 25 Tandem - San Antonio, TX

Apr 26 Psych Fest - Austin, TX

Apr 27 Norman Music Festival - Norman, OK

Apr 29 Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM

May 01 Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

May 02 The Atrium - Fort Collins, CO

May 03 DLC - Salt Lake City, UT

May 04 Neurolux - Boise, ID

May 07 High DIve - Seattle, WA

May 08 Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

May 14 Bird, Rotterdam, Netherlands +

May 15 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherland +

May 16 Knust - Hamburg, Germany +

May 17 Franz Mhelhose - Enfurt, Germany +

May 18 Lido - Berlin, Germany +

May 20 La Maroquinerie - Paris, France +

May 23 Belgrave Music Hall - Leeds, UK +

May 24 Lost Horizon - Bristol, UK +

May 26 Cross The Tracks Festival - Brockwell Park, UK

May 27 Jazz Cafe - London, UK +

May 28 The Blues Kitchen - Manchester, UK +

May 29 St. Luke’s - Glasgow, Scotland +

Jun 08 The Rockaway Hotel - Rockaway, NY +

Jul 08 FEQ Festival D’ete De Quebec - Quebec, Canada

+ notes dates with Lady Wray

‘SOUNDS GOOD’ TRACKLISTING

01 - Nobody But You

02 - Peach Optimo

03 - Listen

04 - Gift Of Life

05 - NyNy

06 - I Will Be

07 - Hanging On

08 - XFaded

09 - Too Yung

10 - Stay

11 - Sweet & Lovely

12 - Rialto Winds

Photo Credit: Carlos Garcia