Boy Pablo's BOB JUNIOR Teams Up With INNER WAVE For New Video, 'All In Vain' - Watch Here!

Chilean/ Norwegian musician bob junior has shared his latest single, “All In Vain,” a collaboration with Los Angeles psychedelic indie-pop group Inner Wave. the boy pablo drummer, co-producer and co-writer also shared the video for the song.

Watch here!

bob junior spoke on the track saying, “I was lucky enough to meet these guys touring across Europe with boy pablo. I watched their set every night, so solid, these guys go hard. When I figured out that I wanted to make this album, Inner Wave was the first band I asked to join. I wanted to try something different with them, and challenge them a bit, so it came down to making a 4-chord progression song with a more clean approach to the mix, especially the vocal mix. Obviously they added some sick chords on top of it but hey, it's Inner Wave. After sending demos back and forth for a while, I travelled over and we had a really nice time at Pablo's garage (their studio) where we finished up the track.”

“All In Vain” follows the first two singles from his solo venture. “baby, i do” and “ikwydls” were results of collaborations with indie pop legends Dent May and Paul Cherry. These songs are among the first in a series of songs that focus on collaboration and the joy of creation.

The tracks were premiered at FLOOD Magazine who wrote, "The drummer and producer introduces a series of vibrant collaborative singles....While both tracks exhibit the influence of their respective collaborator, the clear throughline that is bob junior's pastel synth-pop palette is hard to overlook.”

A cassette tape of bob junior's debut single is also now available in a limited edition of 77 (777 Music's 77th catalogue entry). Order it here.

Esteban Munoz was dubbed “bob junior” from a young age by his family for reasons that he's still not entirely sure about. The Munoz family, who are inclined to nickname its members, calls Bergen, Norway home but their roots are in Chile.

Munoz's younger brother Nico is now known the world over by his Munoz family nickname “boy pablo”. Esteban spent many years playing and producing in the Norwegian punk and underground scenes before he helped his brother record his debut single as a 16th birthday present. Since then, he's been an instrumental part of building the boy pablo project as his drummer, co-producer and co-writer tallying up over 1 billion streams in the process. He's also been able to work with other platinum selling artists like Cuco and Astrid S while becoming known as a very down to earth, multitalented and positive presence in the studio.

With boy pablo on hiatus, he began to focus on his solo career as bob junior collaborating with all kinds of artists from all over the world. Watch this space for more news from bob junior.