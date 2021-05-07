Bowery Entertainment Group Rebrands as Action Artist Group

Bowery Entertainment Group today announce that they have rebranded as Action Artist Group. The rebrand was executed with the aim of more accurately representing the work they do for their clients. Co-founder John Damiano states, "'Action Artist Group' felt right in a way that other names hadn't. it's more reflective of what we were about and what we do." Co-founder Jack White continues, "Following our merger, we messed around with a few names, but none of them really stuck...we even officially changed it at one point and went live under a name we didn't totally love."

Born out of eager, young industry professionals, Action Artist Group was formed when Jack and John sought to fill the void left by so many companies, originally as Bowery Entertainment Group.

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen as more and more people are vaccinated, the two have been tailoring to each client's needs both individually and uniquely and as we all navigate the uncharted waters of the entertainment industry in 2021. AAG specializes in artist management, tour booking & branded events and this collaborative and multi-faceted organization will continue to innovate interacting with every aspect of the music and entertainment industry.



Action Artist Group (AAG) represents artists across genres who are poised for success. They craft tailor-made and innovative career plans designed with the artists' vision as a foundation. They will specialize in artist management, tour booking, and branded events. The collaborative and multi-faceted organization will cover every aspect of the music and entertainment industry to maximize their artists' potential.

With decades of combined experience, founders John Damiano and Jack White have been at the forefront of the digital revolution of the music business. Jack gained his experience working at multiple agencies such as Paradigm before founding Get Even Entertainment, overseeing several independent artist releases.



John signed his first record deal at just 16 years old and spent 13 years touring as a professional drummer with Thieves And Villains (Victory Records) and Freshman 15 (StandBy Records). John now focuses on booking Nickelodeon/ film actor Danny Tamberelli's band and his "Nostalgia Personified" throwback 90's themed events. In addition, he books tours and manages artists across genres including alternative rock, punk, metal & hip hop. John also founded branded parties like Emo Night Karaoke and Wizard Fest which has toured across the US.