Bowen Thi Releases New Single 'Favorite'

Produced by Nicho, 'Favorite' is a soft, indie-inspired track that utilizes keys and subtle drums to create a nostalgic experience.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Upcoming artist Bowen Thi returns with 'Favorite' after his debut single, 'Ain't My Fault,' under his new moniker. 'Favorite' is a song detailing temporary love and the feelings that follow it. Produced by Nicho, 'Favorite' is a soft, indie-inspired track that utilizes keys and subtle drums to create a nostalgic experience. The repeating chorus throughout the song hypnotizes the listener, hopefully causing memories to uncover once again.

"Favorite is a song that doesn't dwell on the past but rather elevates it. I see temporary love and relationships as building blocks for you and the person you shared time with. And although it may not have been perfect, as a partner, there are glimpses of yourself in people you won't find often. That's the beauty of this kind of love."

The video, directed by Bowen Thi himself and shot with help from friends Mars Alva & LuzC, follows a lonely man in a monster mask as he goes about his days unorthodoxly, whether it would be the coffee with himself or the trip he takes himself on to an overpriced gym. Throughout the video, we see this character daydream about dancing in a field, eventually ending with an unmasking that mirrors the same dreams. Inspired heavily by Wes Anderson and Harmony Korine's works, the unique style Bowen Thi invites to the screen encapsulates a nostalgic feeling, similar to the one the accompanying song provides.

Watch the Music Video below!

Credits:

Directed By: Bowen Thi

Shot By: Mars Alva & LuzC

Camcorder Operators: Alejandro Zepahua, Mars Alva & Armstrong Orock

Colorist: Mars Alva

Edited By: Mars Alva

Produced By: Nicho

Mixed & Mastered: Will Conchas

Cover: Sebastian Villalba

Press Photos: LuzC

Brought To You By: River Houston

About Bowen Thi

Bowen Thi (FKA Bowen) is a Chinese-American musician born and raised in Houston, TX. The multi-genre musician began his journey through the high school choir. Bowen Thi also discovered FL Studio during the same time, when he started producing for himself and several of his artist friends. These factors eventually led to his journey of becoming a musician. Since then, he has garnered over 300k in Spotify streams, appearing on Complex UK and Obscure Sound, and has opened up for artists such as the upcoming Hotel Ugly and Deniz Love. His inspirations include artists such as James Blake, Beach House, Joji, Mac Miller, and Kitaro, which helped inspire Bowen Thi's unique psychedelic sound. Partnered by his team River Houston, 'Favorite' is Bowen Thi's latest release and his upcoming string of singles, all of which will capture moments through music.

