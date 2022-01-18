Boston Manor Releases Acoustic Version of 'Algorithm'

Boston Manor have released an acoustic rendition of their recent single "Algorithm." It's a delicately lush, piano-led iteration of the track which is a rumination of the burden to perpetuate "content" beyond art, that creators are laden with these days. Fans can listen to the new acoustic single now.

Along with the beautiful new piece of music, the band has announced they will be headlining their first North American Tour this year with support from Trash Boat and Higher Power. Tickets are on sale now here.

Boston Manor relished their return to live music in 2021, delivering incendiary sets at the landmark Download Pilot, Reading & Leeds and Slam Dunk Festivals. They also made it back out to North America as main support to Neck Deep with a setlist for both new and old fans alike.

Along with their headline North American 2022 tour, Boston Manor are also set to headline the UK in February at some of their biggest shows to date and this summer will see the band return to Download Festival, as well as playing Rock Am Ring, Graspop and more.

The original version of "Algorithm" features on Boston Manor's Desperate Times, Desperate Pleasures EP which was released in October 2021 via SharpTone Records. The EP is now available on 10" vinyl, following its digital and cassette tape formats.

Desperate Times, Desperate Pleasures marks a concerted step into the future for Boston Manor. It's the coining of a bold, bright new sound, building upon the bruising pop-punk of their earlier work, the big moves of last album 'GLUE', to compose music that's both heavier and more unabashedly accessible than that which preceded it. Hook-laden, coherent, blackly witty and with a molten emotional core, it's the opening of a new chapter, hinting at even greater brilliance to follow. This latest collection sees Boston Manor tapping into teen influences of the late 90s - the Cardigans, the Cranberries, later-era Depeche Mode. They recorded their new material at Stustustudio in Brixton with Larry Hibbitt.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

April 4 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

April 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

April 7 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

April 8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

April 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

April 10 - Baltimore, MA - Ottobar

April 12 - North Carolina - Blind Tiger

April 13 - Orlando, FL - Abbey

April 14 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

April 16 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

April 18 - Dallas, TX - Dada

April 19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

April 22 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel

April 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge

April 24 - Orange County, CA - Chain Reaction

April 26 - Berkley, CA - Cornerstone

April 28 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April 29 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theater

April 30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

May 3 - Denver, CO -Marquis

May 4 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 7 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

May 8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland

May 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird