Boston Flowers Releases New Single 'Man On Mars'

Indie-pop band Boston Flowers has today released their latest single, “Man On Mars.” The upbeat new track encourages listeners to treat every second of life with utmost value, and to treat each day with a sense of community. Fans can watch the music video for “Man On Mars” now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2ZApWPrcCE.

Speaking on the new single, lead vocalist & guitarist Brad Flowers shares, “Being in a busy city (like New York City) and working in a workplace with multiple moving parts, Man On Mars touches on the interpersonal connections we must find to make it through each day, and growing a temporary armor to keep the bad away.”

“Man On Mars” is the latest single to be released from Mondegreen, set to be released September 13, 2023. Mondegreen is available to pre-save now at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/bostonflowers/mondegreen.

Boston Flowers will be celebrating Mondegreen with a special show on release day. Join the band at Arlene’s Grocery in New York on September 13 to hear songs from the new album live, with support from Zaid Leppelin, Maintenance, and Gal.

About Boston Flowers

Boston Flowers is a Brooklyn-based musical group known for their unique blend of indie, alternative, and pop rock sounds. The band’s name was inspired by the iconic film character Austin Powers, adding a touch of groovy nostalgia to their identity. Boston Flowers has captivated audiences with their infectious melodies, introspective lyrics, and dynamic performances.

Drawing influences from a diverse range of musical styles, the band has crafted a sound that seamlessly combines the raw energy of alternative rock with catchy hooks of pop and the creative experimentation of indie music. This has earned them the critical acclaim and reputation for being one of Brooklyn’s most exciting up-and-coming acts.