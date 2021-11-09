Born Ruffians Announce 2022 JUICE, SQUEEZE & PULP Tour

Acclaimed Toronto- based Born Ruffians are pleased to announce their 2022 JUICE, SQUEEZE & PULP tour beginning April 27, 2022, in Rochester, New York; the 33-city tour in support of the band's recent trilogy series will culminate June 25 in Winnipeg.

A complete list of dates is below, and tickets are now on sale here.

"For thirteen years, we were on tour," says the band's bassist Mitch DeRosier, "our entire adult lives were spent on the road. When such a big part of you disappears, all it means is that you're going to cherish it when it comes back - we're grateful, anxious, and excited to have tour life return this spring and to see you all again on the road."

For the JUICE, SQUEEZE & PULP tour, the band-Luke Lalonde (guitar/vocals), Mitch DeRosier (bass), and Steve Hamelin (drums)-will introduce a new fourth member, Maddy Wilde, to the lineup.

Following the recording of Uncle, Duke & The Chief in 2018, the band still had a batch of songs that they wanted to record, so they entered the studio without knowing what would become of them. Those prolific recording sessions churned out more and more music, resulting in a multi-album release plan: JUICE (2020), SQUEEZE (2020), and PULP (2021).

Formed in rural Ontario, Born Ruffians arrived on the Toronto scene in 2004 and released a self-titled EP in 2006 on XL/Warp Records. The latter released the band's debut full-length album, Red, Yellow & Blue and Say It (2010). Birthmarks (2013) and RUFF (2015) followed on Yep Roc Records and has received critical praise from NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Noisey, Magnet, Under The Radar, and more.

Tour Dates

Apr 27 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

Apr 28 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Apr 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

May 2 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 3 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

May 5 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

May 6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 7 - Orlando, FL - The Social

May 8 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

May 10 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

May 13 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

May 14 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

May 31 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

June 1 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

June 3 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

June 4 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

June 6 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

June 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

June 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

June 10 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

June 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

June 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

June 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

June 15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

June 17 - Victoria, BC - Capitol Ballroom

June 18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

June 20 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

June 21 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

June 23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

June 24 - Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club

June 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre