The festival is on Thursday, September 14th, Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, September 16th, along with a festival pre-party on Wednesday, September 13th.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Born & Raised Music Festival Announces Single Day Lineup For 3rd Annual Festival

Born & Raised Music Festival – “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” presented by Patriot Auto Group – has revealed the daily lineups for its third annual event taking place this year across 3 full days of music, Thursday, September 14th, Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, September 16th, along with a festival pre-party on Wednesday, September 13th.

Born & Raised, the premier Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, will feature headlining sets from country music veteran Gary Allan on Thursday, genre-bending Texas band Whiskey Myers on Friday, and Oklahoma’s own Turnpike Troubadours closing out the festivities on Saturday.

More than 40 acts are slated to perform throughout the festival including Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, and many more. See below for daily breakdown.

Born & Raised will kick off on Wednesday, September 13th with a campground barbeque party featuring performances from 49 Winchester, The Damn Quails, Kat Hasty, and Wyatt Flores. All 3-day weekend passes include free access to the pre-party along with a meal voucher to use during the kick-off celebration.

Single day, weekend, and camping passes are all on sale now. Single day passes are available for $59 for Thursday and $79 for Friday and Saturday, plus fees. GA In The Meadow weekend passes start at $189.00 with Wrangler Reserved seating at $279.99, plus fees. Various VIP Packages plus Stables and Homestead Packages are also available.

Prices for all weekend, with the exception of Wrangler Reserved seating, and single day passes will increase to the next level on June 26. The campgrounds for Born & Raised will open on Sunday, September 10th with GA and VIP camping options still available for purchase. Visit www.bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes; payment plans are available. 

Born & Raised Music Festival first debuted in 2021 and has featured performances from ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Parker McCollum, and more, quickly becoming a top festival in the U.S. for Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music.

The daily lineups for Born & Raised Music Festival 2023 are as follows:

Wednesday, September 13 (Kick-Off Barbeque Party)

49 Winchester

The Damn Quails

Kat Hasty

Wyatt Flores

Thursday, September 14

Gary Allan

Read Southall

Wade Bowen

Reckless Kelly

The Steel Woods

Kaitlin Butts

Mickey and The Motorcars

J.R. Carroll

Red Dirt Rangers

JD Clayton

Lance Roark - just added!

+ Late Night Set Featuring Kendell Marvel Honky Tonk

Friday, September 15

Whiskey Myers

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Flatland Cavalry

Stoney LaRue

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Tanner Usrey

Mike and the Moonpies

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

The Weathered Souls

Matt Koziol

+ Late Night Set Featuring The Texas Gentlemen

Saturday, September 16

Turnpike Troubadours

Randy Rogers Band

Randy Houser

William Clark Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Muscadine Bloodline

Jamie Lin Wilson

William Beckmann

The Red Clay Strays

Them Dirty Roses

Holly Beth

Plus Can’t Miss Acoustic Sets Throughout The Weekend

Nicky James

Cliff Cody

Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow

John Goolsby

Born & Raised Music Festival is proud to be sponsored by Patriot Auto Group, Bud Light, Monster, ZYN, Sunbelt and Route 66.



