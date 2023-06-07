Born & Raised Music Festival Announces Single Day Lineup For 3rd Annual Festival

The festival is on Thursday, September 14th, Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, September 16th, along with a festival pre-party on Wednesday, September 13th.
Born & Raised Music Festival – “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” presented by Patriot Auto Group – has revealed the daily lineups for its third annual event taking place this year across 3 full days of music, Thursday, September 14th, Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, September 16th, along with a festival pre-party on Wednesday, September 13th.
Born & Raised, the premier Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, will feature headlining sets from country music veteran Gary Allan on Thursday, genre-bending Texas band Whiskey Myers on Friday, and Oklahoma’s own Turnpike Troubadours closing out the festivities on Saturday.
More than 40 acts are slated to perform throughout the festival including Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, and many more. See below for daily breakdown.
Born & Raised will kick off on Wednesday, September 13th with a campground barbeque party featuring performances from 49 Winchester, The Damn Quails, Kat Hasty, and Wyatt Flores. All 3-day weekend passes include free access to the pre-party along with a meal voucher to use during the kick-off celebration.
Single day, weekend, and camping passes are all on sale now. Single day passes are available for $59 for Thursday and $79 for Friday and Saturday, plus fees. GA In The Meadow weekend passes start at $189.00 with Wrangler Reserved seating at $279.99, plus fees. Various VIP Packages plus Stables and Homestead Packages are also available.
Prices for all weekend, with the exception of Wrangler Reserved seating, and single day passes will increase to the next level on June 26. The campgrounds for Born & Raised will open on Sunday, September 10th with GA and VIP camping options still available for purchase. Visit www.bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes; payment plans are available.
Born & Raised Music Festival first debuted in 2021 and has featured performances from ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Parker McCollum, and more, quickly becoming a top festival in the U.S. for Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music.
49 Winchester
The Damn Quails
Kat Hasty
Wyatt Flores
Gary Allan
Read Southall
Wade Bowen
Reckless Kelly
The Steel Woods
Kaitlin Butts
Mickey and The Motorcars
J.R. Carroll
Red Dirt Rangers
JD Clayton
Lance Roark - just added!
+ Late Night Set Featuring Kendell Marvel Honky Tonk
Whiskey Myers
Ryan Bingham
Lukas Nelson & POTR
Flatland Cavalry
Stoney LaRue
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Tanner Usrey
Mike and the Moonpies
Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights
The Weathered Souls
Matt Koziol
+ Late Night Set Featuring The Texas Gentlemen
Turnpike Troubadours
Randy Rogers Band
Randy Houser
William Clark Green
Cody Canada & The Departed
Muscadine Bloodline
Jamie Lin Wilson
William Beckmann
The Red Clay Strays
Them Dirty Roses
Holly Beth
Nicky James
Cliff Cody
Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow
John Goolsby
Born & Raised Music Festival is proud to be sponsored by Patriot Auto Group, Bud Light, Monster, ZYN, Sunbelt and Route 66.
