Boris to Release 'Heavy Rocks (2002)' Reissue

The reissue, out digitally on August 18th and physically on September 8th, was restored from the original TD master.

Jun. 05, 2023

21 years since it first surfaced, Boris' landmark album Heavy Rocks (2002) will finally be reissued. Its original release in 2002 circulated only domestically in Boris’ home base of Japan, leaving worldwide listeners eager for physical copies of the album.  

At the time, as record pressings were in production, a fire broke out at the plant and the stamper was lost, rendering the album out-of-print for many, many years — and it quickly became a cult classic.

Now, Boris and Third Man Records are excited to present Heavy Rocks (2002) on LP and digital formats for the first time ever (+ a CD format re-press).  The reissue, out digitally on August 18th and physically on September 8th, was restored from the original TD master.

"Heavy Rocks" is a consistent theme and symbol for Boris, so it is all-too fitting that the now-classic album that first used the term has now come again, at long last. 

The release of Heavy Rocks (2002) will coincide with the newly announced Boris + Melvins U.S. tour this summer and fall.  

The bands have circled each other with reverence for many years; they first played a show together in 1999 during Melvins' first time in Japan, and ever since they have deepened their friendship and enjoyed opportunities to play together whenever possible.

This time, for their first ever tour together, Boris and Melvins will be playing a full set of songs from their classic albums: Bullhead from Melvins and Heavy Rocks (2002) from Boris. 

Takeshi from Boris comments, “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980's, Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years.

Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.” Buzz from Melvins continues, "40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the 'Twins of Evil Tour' with our friends Boris!! This will be a stone groove!"

Tickets for the Boris + Melvins "Twins of Evil Tour" will go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am and the full routing and artwork can be found below.

Pre-order Heavy Rocks (2002) here, check out a new line of Heavy Rocks merch here, and stay tuned for more news on Boris's inimitable output to come.

Boris + Melvins, on tour

August 24  Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
August 25  Pomona, CA @ Glass House
August 26  Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
August 27  San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall 
August 28  San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
August 29  Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
August 31  Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
September 1  Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 2  Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
September 3  Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
September 5  Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
September 6  Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
September 7  Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
September 8  Chicago, IL @ The Metro
September 9  St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
September 11  Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
September 12  Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
September 13  Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
September 14  Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
September 15  Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian
September 16  Maspeth, NY @ DesertFest NYC
September 18  Albany, NY @ Empire Live
September 19  Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
September 20  Bethlehem, PA @ MusicFest Cafe
September 21  Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
September 22  Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
September 23  Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
September 24  Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
September 26  Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
September 27  Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
September 28  Savannah, GA @ District Live
September 29  Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
September 30  New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
October 2  Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live - Studio
October 3  Austin, TX @ Mohawk
October 4  Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 5  Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
October 6  Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
October 7  Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
October 9  Denver, CO @ Summit
October 11  Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
October 13  Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
October 14  San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Photo by: Miki Matsushima



