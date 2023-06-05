Boris to Release 'Heavy Rocks (2002)' Reissue

21 years since it first surfaced, Boris' landmark album Heavy Rocks (2002) will finally be reissued. Its original release in 2002 circulated only domestically in Boris’ home base of Japan, leaving worldwide listeners eager for physical copies of the album.

At the time, as record pressings were in production, a fire broke out at the plant and the stamper was lost, rendering the album out-of-print for many, many years — and it quickly became a cult classic.

Now, Boris and Third Man Records are excited to present Heavy Rocks (2002) on LP and digital formats for the first time ever (+ a CD format re-press). The reissue, out digitally on August 18th and physically on September 8th, was restored from the original TD master.

"Heavy Rocks" is a consistent theme and symbol for Boris, so it is all-too fitting that the now-classic album that first used the term has now come again, at long last.

The release of Heavy Rocks (2002) will coincide with the newly announced Boris + Melvins U.S. tour this summer and fall.

The bands have circled each other with reverence for many years; they first played a show together in 1999 during Melvins' first time in Japan, and ever since they have deepened their friendship and enjoyed opportunities to play together whenever possible.

This time, for their first ever tour together, Boris and Melvins will be playing a full set of songs from their classic albums: Bullhead from Melvins and Heavy Rocks (2002) from Boris.

Takeshi from Boris comments, “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980's, Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years.

Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.” Buzz from Melvins continues, "40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the 'Twins of Evil Tour' with our friends Boris!! This will be a stone groove!"

Tickets for the Boris + Melvins "Twins of Evil Tour" will go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am and the full routing and artwork can be found below.

Pre-order Heavy Rocks (2002) here, check out a new line of Heavy Rocks merch here, and stay tuned for more news on Boris's inimitable output to come.

Boris + Melvins, on tour

August 24 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

August 25 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

August 26 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

August 27 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

August 28 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

August 29 Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

August 31 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 1 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 2 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

September 3 Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

September 5 Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

September 6 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

September 7 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

September 8 Chicago, IL @ The Metro

September 9 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

September 11 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

September 12 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

September 13 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

September 14 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

September 15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian

September 16 Maspeth, NY @ DesertFest NYC

September 18 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

September 19 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 20 Bethlehem, PA @ MusicFest Cafe

September 21 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

September 22 Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

September 23 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

September 24 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

September 26 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

September 27 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 28 Savannah, GA @ District Live

September 29 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

September 30 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

October 2 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live - Studio

October 3 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

October 4 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 5 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

October 6 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 7 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

October 9 Denver, CO @ Summit

October 11 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

October 13 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

October 14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Photo by: Miki Matsushima