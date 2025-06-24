Boris Details Pink 20th Anniversary Tour 'Do You Remember Pink Days?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Pink, Japanese legends Boris have announced a North American tour in October + November 2025.

This upcoming tour marks the 20th anniversary of Pink and will be performed by the three-piece lineup from that era. Centered around tracks from Pink, the tour will feature the very setlist that once boldly repainted the map of heavy rock with its vivid sonic colors.

Tickets for the "Do You Remember Pink Days?" tour go on sale Friday, June 27th at 10am local time here.

Boris, "Do You Remember Pink Days?" tour dates:

Oct. 23 Solana Beach, CA — Belly Up #

Oct. 24 Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom #

Oct. 25 Tucson, AZ — La Rosa #

Oct. 27 San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger $

Oct. 28 Austin, TX — Mohawk $

Oct. 30 Atlanta, GA — Masquerade $

Oct. 31 Saxapahaw, NC — Haw River Ballroom $

Nov. 01 Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore $

Nov. 02 Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer $

Nov. 04 Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel %

Nov. 05 Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club %

Nov. 06 Montreal, QC — Le National %

Nov. 07 Toronto, ON — Phoenix Concert Theatre %

Nov. 08 Detroit, MI — St. Andrew's Hall ^

Nov. 09 Chicago, IL — Metro ^

Nov. 11 Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line ^

Nov. 13 Englewood, CO — Gothic Theatre &

Nov. 14 Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge &

Nov. 16 Portland, OR — Revolution Hall &

Nov. 17 Seattle, WA — The Crocodile &

Nov. 20 San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

Nov. 21 San Jose, CA — The Ritz

Nov. 22 Los Angeles, CA — Belasco ~

# with Suppression

$ with Agriculture

% with Uniform

^ with Bongzilla

& with Cloakroom

+ with special guests

~ with Lack of Interest

Photo credit: Yoshihiro Mori

Comments