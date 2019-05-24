Borgeous & RUNAGROUND Steal The Show With Empowering Break-Up Song BETTER ANYWAY

After previously finding the creative chemistry working together on 2017 single 'Coffee Can Money', which clocked up over 8 million streams on Spotify since its release, Borgeous and RUNAGROUND are back in all their collaborative glory. This time, the L.A.-based electronic music mainstays whipped up an appealing and empowering record called 'Better Anyway'. Both the track itself and its accompanying music video show that the proverbial light at the end of the break-up tunnel may just be a single play away.

Engineered to inspire and empower listeners at every turn, Borgeous & RUNAGROUND's 'Better Anyway' is one of those upbeat masterpieces radiating enormous crossover potential. From the uplifting chord progressions to the amazing vocals and crunchy beats, this is one of those singles that adds that extra bit of color to the dance music world.

Borgeous: "'Better Anyway' is about heartbreak and being able to see how unhealthy a relationship was after it's over. It's a break-up anthem for when you realize that going through all the bad stuff made you come out of the situation a better person at the end of the day. I hope this song can help people who are going through a hard break-up to find happiness in their independence and to know they'll make it out okay."

RUNAGROUND: "We're hoping our fans catch a bit of our hopeful summer feels from this track and know that everyone identifies with setbacks in life and love, and that a lot of the time, these things make us much better eventually If you're up or down, you can add this tune to your playlist and get yourself lifted a little bit higher thinking about how much better you are now, or how much better you're about to be!"

For the last five years, American songwriter, DJ and producer Borgeous (John Borger) has had an astronomical rise to fame. With 'Tsunami', his biggest hit to date, the platinum recording artist hit #1 on iTunes in 15 different countries as well as #1 on Beatport, won an EMPO Award for 'Track of the Year', and was nominated for a Juno Award for 'Best Dance Recording of the Year'. Equally prolific on the live front as he is in the studio, Borgeous played over 175 shows on his House of Borgeous tour in 2017 and burst into 2018 with the second part of the tour with a residency at Las Vegas' Hakkasan to boot. Known for delivering masterstroke remixes for the likes of Marshmello and for Anne-Marie's 'FRIENDS', Borgeous allows his fans to expect more and more as his sound continues to evolve.

Born Andrew Kirk, RUNAGROUND's musical career caught fire when he gained massive popularity on YouTube with self-produced music video covers of smash hits from the likes of Avicii ('Wake Me Up') and Sam Smith ('La La La'), generating the artist/producer over 100 million combined views on the platform. He has not only masterfully turned his hand to big singles from the likes of Hozier, John Legend and MAGIC!, but more impressively took a center-stage spot in the dance music realm with original music and his recent #1 U.S. Dance Radio Airplay record 'Chase You Down'. This new single with Borgeous shows that his meteoric rise to stardom hasn't slowed down.





