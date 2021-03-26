Bony Man Premieres 'Hole In The World' on Cool Hunting

Reykjavík-based singer/songwriter Guðlaugur Árnason, better known as Bony Man, released "Hole In The World," the third single from his upcoming debut album, with a premiere on Cool Hunting.

"Hole in the World' escalates from the strums of a minimal soundscape to an emotional whirlwind," CH editor David Graver writes in their premiere.

"A stark vision with a somber guitar," Jammerzine adds in a writeup this morning. "A Hole in the World' visually delves... with the craft of a troubadour and the artwork of a delicate masterpiece."

Bony Man's debut (out later this year) has been long awaited since Árnason left an early iteration of celebrated Icelandic indie act Jeff Who? over a decade ago, but the wait is worth it as "Hole" cinematically builds with literal waves crashing and Árnason's reflecting on life before fatherhood.

"Our lives changed pretty dramatically when we had our first child and I think maybe the song is an ode to the life I had before: a life of drinking and partying every weekend," Árnason says.

Listen here: