Bonnaroo 2020 Sells Out
Bonnaroo 2020 has now officially sold out, including all four-day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. A limited quantity of Camping Passes and Add-Ons are still available at bonnaroo.com. This represents the earliest sell-out in Bonnaroo's 19-year history.
The internationally acclaimed four-day multi-stage camping festival will take place June 11 - 14 at Great Stage Park, the spectacular 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will once again present an extraordinarily diverse bill featuring top artists spanning countless genres and stylistic approaches performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day event.
THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2020 LINEUP IS BELOW:
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
(in alphabetical order)
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
Ezra Collective
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Kursa
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
MIZE
Scarypoolparty
S.P.O.C.K.
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
The Regrettes
Too Many Zooz
Zía
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
Tool
Miley Cyrus
Bassnectar
The 1975
Run The Jewels
Glass Animals
Young The Giant
Megan Thee Stallion
Tipper
Brittany Howard
Primus
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
Ganja White Night
Lennon Stella
The Band Camino
Wallows
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40
Ekali
Svdden Death
Still Woozy
Tones and I
Marc Rebillet
Yola
Lucii
ATLiens
Detox Unit
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Resistance Revival Chorus
Phutureprimitive
Luzcid
Altın Gün
PLS&TY
Mdou Moctar
Dynohunter
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
Lizzo
Flume
Oysterhead
Tenacious D
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
DaBaby
Seven Lions
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH
Kevin Gates
Nelly Performing Country Grammar
TroyBoi
Dermot Kennedy
Subtronics
Denzel Curry
J.I.D.
Mandolin Orange
The Growlers
Billy Strings
Mt. Joy
Yaeji
Moody Good
EOB
The Marcus King Band
Wooli
Surfaces
Slowthai
Dr. Fresch
Hero The Band
Nilüfer Yanya
Jupiter & Okwess
William Black
Lick
DJ Mel
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
Tame Impala
Lana Del Rey
Vampire Weekend
Leon Bridges
Young Thug
Grace Potter
Flogging Molly
REZZ
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Morgan Wallen
LSDREAM
Pinegrove
Cuco
Saint Jhn
Orville Peck
Femi Kuti & Positive Force
Colony House
Bonnie X Clyde
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven