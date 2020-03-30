Boney James Announces New Album Release Date

Solid, the upcoming release from four-time GRAMMY nominated saxophonist Boney James will now be available on Concord Records on June 12, 2020 due to the "shelter at home" initiatives that have taken place in the last few weeks. In addition, all of Boney's upcoming April and May tour dates have been rescheduled with the new dates being posted to his website weekly.

Solid is the follow up to Boney's smash 2017 release Honestly, which became his eleventh #1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album. Boney has released three singles from "Solid" including

"Be Here" (featuring Kenny Lattimore,) "Solid" and the newest "Full Effect" that was released on Friday, March 27th. He has also been performing a new song every Friday on Facebook.

Boney has posted a note on his socials for fans letting them know about the new June release:

Hey everyone!

I hope you are enjoying the songs we've released so far from my upcoming album, Solid. I want you to know how much your continuing support means to me and my wife Lily as we sequester here at home. We are healthy and doing well, and hope you are too.

The "shelter at home" initiatives across the country have made it impossible to get CDs made, shipped to warehouses and eventually to you. Because Amazon is concentrating on sending all of us the essential items we need, they're not bringing in non-essential goods, like new records, to their warehouses. And unfortunately, for now, the warehouse for my online store in Illinois is also closed.

I'm so sorry to tell you this news: I am being advised that we must push back the release of Solid to June 12th.

The good news is I will continue to share music with you during my Facebook Live events. Hope you'll be there when I will be releasing two more tracks over the next handful of weeks.

I can't wait to see you all out on the road when we get to the other side of this.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You