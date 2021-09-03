Bomber Alley Releases New Single 'We Get By'

BOMBER ALLEY, the new godfathers of modern sleaze, have released a brand new single "We Get By". The single features two members of Dee Snider of Twisted Sister's solo band on guitar (Nick Petrino) and bass (Russel Pzutto), along with Joetown on vocals & more!

The single was also produced by Dee's drummer and producer Nicky Bellmore at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, CT, (recording home for Hatebreed, Jasta, Dee Snider, Dead By Wednesday & many more!).

BOMBER ALLEY, reminiscing the early Gn'R era sound & attitude, is lead by long time LA sleeze rocker and well known drum tech, Talon Blaque, who stated, "I'm super stoked on the music we are writing & creating & also excited of what the future holds for Bomber Alley.

Working with Opus of Dead By Wednesday's new label venture Mindsnap Music, which is distributed by Von Artist/The Orchard/SONY, finally feels like we have a solid home for our awesome music that will actually get out there. They will take the time to nurture us & understand music unlike many other hit & run labels out there only looking for a quick buck. Tons of cool things to come including some tour dates TBA as well so please stay tuned!!"

Stay tuned for a follow up Bomber Alley tune and EP in early 2022.

Listen to the new single below: