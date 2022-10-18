Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol 2 Debuts #1 on Americana/Folks Album Sales Chart

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2-the latest vinyl collection of recorded material on Third Man Records from Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros-has made its debut at #1 on the Americana/Folk album sales chart.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros is Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti; listen/purchase the record HERE.

The band recently completed a successful, sold-out four-night run at the Kennedy Center alongside the National Symphony Orchestra, as well as three nights in San Francisco in celebration of Weir's 75th birthday. Remaining fall tour stops include Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver and more. See below for a complete list of dates and purchase tickets HERE.

The band's previous live installment, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol 1, was released this past February to critical acclaim. Vol. 2 also features songs recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Colorado in June, 2021-a documentation of their first live audience concerts in over a year due to the pandemic-featuring Greg Leisz on pedal steel, along with The Wolfpack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown. See below for a complete track list.

The album is available on standard black vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl (exclusive to independent record stores), as well as on a limited edition color LP via the Bobby Weir Webstore/TMR Vault edition and CD HERE.

Listen here:

Tour Dates

October 19-Grand Sierra Resort-Reno, NV

October 21-Hult Center for the Performing Arts-Eugene, OR

October 22-Hult Center for the Performing Arts-Eugene, OR

October 23-Paramount Theatre-Seattle, WA

October 25-Greek Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 26-Humphreys Concerts By The Bay-San Diego, CA (Sold Out)

October 28-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas-Las Vegas, NV

October 29-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas-Las Vegas, NV

October 30-Celebrity Theatre-Phoenix, AZ (Sold Out)

November 1-Delta Hall at The Eccles-Salt Lake City, UT

November 4-The Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO

November 5-The Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO (Sold Out)

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassadorship for the United Nations Development Program.

His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. Weir currently performs with Dead & Company as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, originally a trio formed in 2018 alongside Don Was and Jay Lane.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer, who played with Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers and recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of the Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band's formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros and the band began featuring The Wolfpack-a string and brass quintet consisting Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.