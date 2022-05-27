Bob Marston & the Credible Sources Share New Single 'Lyin' Eyes'

Birmingham, Alabama-based outfit Bob Marston & the Credible Sources have released "Lyin' Eyes," the latest from their forthcoming debut full-length LP So Long, due out June 3rd.

The track premiered at Glide Magazine, who called "Lyin' Eyes" "swampy folk" and a "righteous and seriously in-the-pocket stunner that showcases Marston's stunning arrangement that sounds part soulful Muscle Shoals and part edgy Merge Records."

"When I was working a migrant farm job in Illinois. The job was corn de-tasseling which warrants a longer explanation but let's just say it was a bunch of young to middle-aged people walking through cornfields for about 12 hours a day, partying as hard as they could until about midnight, and then doing it all over again," Marston told Glide Magazine.

"The crew was comprised of about 40 people of which 35 were male and five were female. Of those females, three were in committed relationships and one was not interested in men, which left one young lady free to flirt with at least two dozen young men. I was one of those young men and thought, based on some brief, flirtatious encounters, that I had a pretty good chance of being selected as her 'corn boyfriend.' When, to my great disappointment, she selected another, I was hurt, not deeply or in any lasting sort of way, but enough that the daily reminder stung a bit," he added.

"Lyin' Eyes" follows reggae-tinged head-bobber "Real Magic, Good People," about forgiveness and understanding being what truly unifies communities, and the album's title track, which encourages understanding in order to heal societal rifts.

Marston has been on a journey of self-discovery, and with the help of therapy, meditation, and cannabis, his empathic creativity comes shining through the lyrics of every song on So Long. The Credible Sources are equal parts roots rock backing band and high-flying, improv-ready aces.

Truly a whole greater than the sum of its wildly capable parts, the band is known for its intricately-woven guitar parts, tight and compelling bass and drum grooves, and pure, emotive vocals, a sound that garners comparisons to The Grateful Dead, moe., Wilco, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and more.

So Long also features keyboard master Matt Slocum (Allman Brothers, Susan Tedeschi, Widespread Panic, and more), monster bass player Adrian Marmolejo (Early James and the Latest). Trombonist Chad Fisher (St. Paul and the Broken Bones), Allen Branstetter (St. Paul and the Broken Bones) on trumpet, award-winning fiddler Adam Purvis, and more.

The album's tracks explore love and devotion through the lens of attempts to salvage a challenging relationship, to pondering life's big questions, and offering commentary on social injustice and societal issues. Brought together by luck, fate, and destiny, this band of seasoned professionals and unproven hotshots upends stereotypes and breaks paradigms as it brings a message of love, honesty, empathy, and infinite possibility to the world, one song at a time.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

5/28 - Coastal Crust - Charleston, SC*

6/3 - Little Italy's - Birmingham, AL**

6/4 - Workplay - Birmingham, AL [ALBUM RELEASE SHOW]

6/24 - Diplomat Deli - Vestavia Hills, AL**

7/1 - Little Italy's - Birmingham, AL**

8/5 - Little Italy's - Birmingham, AL**

8/13 - The Market @ Pepper Place - Birmingham, AL**

9/24 - The Market @ Pepper Place - Birmingham, AL**

10/7 - Little Italy's - Birmingham, AL**

10/9 - Mountain Brook Presbyterian - Mountain Brook, AL

10/15 - The Market @ Pepper Place - Birmingham, AL**

11/4 - Little Italy's - Birmingham, AL**

11/5 - The Market @ Pepper Place - Birmingham, AL**

12/2 - Little Italy's - Birmingham, AL**

12/10 - The Market @ Pepper Place - Birmingham, AL**



*Bob Marston solo show

**Bob Marston w/ Natalie Valentine