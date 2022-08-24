Bmcabana SF to Release Two Singles This Year

​​Bmcabana SF is set to release two singles this year. This comes shortly after launching his independent record label Wolf Gxng Records. The two singles will be coming off from his upcoming debut EP.

The project features the likes of Sean Mcilwaine (Engineer), ProdbyEyrie (Producer), Shaney Jay (Producer) and KaizerBeatZ (Producer). Features from other artists are not finalized yet as Bmcabana SF continues to work on his body of work.

​The news comes shortly after Bmcabana SF disclosed his publishing deal and agreement with Tunecore Inc. ​​