Blues Rocker Linda Imperial Releases New Single 'I Found Me'

'I Found Me' is From The Forthcoming EP HEART ROCK.

Using her raw, passionate vocals from a life deeply lived to convey personal yet universal truths, Linda pierces the pretension and tells it like it is on her new single "I Found Me," a self-empowerment anthem that finds her coming to terms with her life and confidently declaring "My world is love/My world is peace/My world is loving me for me. . .I found peace/I found me inside."

"I never know when a song is coming, but I have insights and epiphanies that I want to keep and share." Says Linda. "I want to be a good friend to myself - as good a friend as I am to the people I love, as to me, so I try to practice what I preach, which is challenging because of the violent things I've endured and still remain positive."

The driving blues track, produced by noted San Francisco Bay Area producer/engineer Joel Jaffe (Flaming Groovies, Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr) features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians. The powerhouse ensemble includes Jaffe on guitar, bassist Marc Levine (Johnny Rivers, Bette Midler, Gerry Mulligan), keyboardist/organist Eammon Flynn (The Commitments, Elvin Bishop, Maria Muldaur), drummer Kevin Hays (Robert Cray Band, Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker), Harmonica player Hardy Hemphill (Shania Twain, Stephen Curtis Chapman) and singer Jeannie Tracy (Sylvester).

In 2006, around the time she was enjoying recognition for her jazz and blues oriented album Destination You, Linda Imperial received a tough diagnosis of Stage 2 cancer. A true survivor whose life and decades-long musical career have been a whirlwind roller coaster of highs, lows, and dark struggles followed by shining through redemption, the Bay Area based singer-songwriter was determined to beat the illness as she'd conquered so many health obstacles before.

Linda Imperial appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed in the top Billboard Charts for 3 decades. Her album, "Destination You", received sterling reviews and 4 top ten picks from Our Stage, off that album. "I Found Me" will be included on her new EP "Heart Rock" coming out in 2021.

Keep current with Linda Imperial on her website lindaimperial.com and social media via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"I Found Me" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/lindaimperial_ifoundme.

Watch the lyric video below!

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You