Blues Rock Maestro Anthony Gomes To Release 'High Voltage Blues' On September 23

Known for his unforgettable live shows and catchy guitar riffs, acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Anthony Gomes will release his 13th album entitled High Voltage Blues on Friday, September 23rd.

The new album is a compilation of songs from throughout Gomes' career including selections from his highly successful 2020 album Containment Blues that landed at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. High Voltage Blues features three new studio tracks along with nine re-recorded favorites from his catalog.

The album also comes with three bonus tracks: two extra songs and an extended version of his early hit "Darkest Before The Dawn." Produced by Peter Carson and mixed by Chris Collier, High Voltage Blues is being released via Rat Pak Records and is now available for pre-order here: https://ratpakrecordsamerica.com/anthonygomes.

From the infectious opening riff of "Painted Horse" to the melodic outro of "Blues Child," Anthony Gomes showcases the songwriting and guitar skills that have developed him a loyal following. New tracks like "Fur Covered Handcuffs" and "I Believe" complement the staples from Gomes like "Red Handed Blues" and "Blues In The First Degree." Legendary bassist Billy Sheehan and KoRn drummer Ray Luzier make guest appearances on three songs "Painted Horse," "Born To Ride" and the bonus track "Rebel Highway." Renowned vocalist Bekka Bramlett and The Voice contestant Wendy Moten also show up on the new version of "Darkest Before The Dawn." A music video for the first single "Blues-A-Fied" shows Gomes visiting numerous landmarks in Memphis that are important to the history of blues music. Stax Museum, Sun Studios, BB King's Blues Club and even the legendary Crossroads make an appearance in the video. The music video for "Blues-A-Fied" can be seen here: https://youtu.be/2EfGa8YSIrs.

"We had a lot of fun rocking these songs up," explains Anthony Gomes. "As an artist, it was great to circle back to some of my past work and look at it from a different perspective. Billy and Ray really pushed the way I play guitar and they added a whole new element, with a little insanity. I like to think of my style as what it would be like if B.B. King was in AC/DC, that's what I feel we try and capture. That's High Voltage Blues in a nutshell."

The track listing for High Voltage Blues is:

01 Painted Horse (featuring Billy Sheehan & Ray Luzier)

02 Fur Covered Handcuffs

03 Blues-A-Fied

04 Born to Ride (featuring Billy Sheehan & Ray Luzier)

05 Peace, Love and Loud Guitars (featuring Billy Sheehan & Ray Luzier)

06 I Believe

07 Red Handed Blues

08 Turn It Up!

09 Blues In The First Degree

10 Hell and Half of Georgia

11 Darkest Before The Dawn (featuring Bekka Bramlett & Wendy Moten)

12 Blues Child

Bonus Tracks

13 White Trash Princess

14 Rebel Highway (featuring Billy Sheehan & Ray Luzier)

15 Darkest Before The Dawn (Extended Version) (featuring Bekka Bramlett & Wendy Moten)

With a guitar slung over his shoulder and the amps turned up full tilt, Anthony Gomes electrifies blues and rock at a 21st century crossroads of his own. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, he fell in love with music as a kid, listening to everyone from Muddy Waters and Jimi Hendrix to Jeff Beck and Eddie Van Halen. At 14 years old, Anthony gravitated to the guitar and his relationship with the instrument was born. After grinding it out, his chops caught the attention of B.B. King's bus driver at a jam night. Blown away, the driver introduced him to B.B. who invited him to open a string of tour dates in 2005. Gaining invaluable knowledge from "The King," he went on to share the stage with the likes of Buddy Guy, Robert Plant, Joe Bonamassa, Heart, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and more. 2018's Peace, Love & Loud Guitars vaulted to #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Albums Chart and #1 on Amazon Music's New Release Blues Chart. Meanwhile, Guitar World readers voted him one of "The 30 Best Blues Guitarists in the World Today" in 2019, and the publication noted, "Gomes is another power player who is at his best when his gear is in the scorched earth between blues and rock." After seven consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart, Containment Blues marked his second #1 on the respective chart in 2020. In 2022, he makes his Rat Pak Records debut with High Voltage Blues, amplifying his soul and spirit like never before.