Blues Artist Bobby Messano Rips The Slide From Summer To Fall With October Run

Triple-threat singer/songwriter/guitar monster Bobby Messano rips the slide from summer to fall with an October run of dates that includes a wild mix of solo performances, duo shows with keyboardist/vocalist Bob Malone (John Fogerty) and full band appearances. "The change ups should keep things interesting," notes the virtuoso.

Thursday, October 3 - Omaha, NE - Chrome Lounge

Friday, October 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Shaw's

Saturday, October 5 - Bellevue, IA - Flatted 5th

Sunday, October 6 - Pomeroy, IA - Byron's

Sunday, October 13 - Pinehurst, NC - TBA

Saturday, October 19 - Fort Collins, CO - Ginger & Baker

Wednesday, October 23 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater w/ Bob Malone

Thursday, October 24 - Marlboro, NY - The Falcon w/ Bob Malone

Friday, October 25 - Butler, NJ - Fusion Café

Saturday, October 26 - New York, NY (private show)

Sunday, October 27 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall w/ Bob Malone

Messano is primed and pumped to share music from his crushingly successful new album, LEMONADE, which dropped in July. The title track's companion video premiered on Heartland TV Network to more than 22.4 million households across the U.S. and is now racking up tens of thousands of plays on IndiMusic TV, Roku, Hot Rock TV, Miami Music TV, My Jam Music Network, CMCTV (San Francisco), Next Stop Nashville, DECTV and other outlets. The album's first three singles - "The Bad Guys," "Heal Me" and "Lemonade" - are at radio and all digital platforms. SiriusXM's Bluesville and Jam On channels are also featuring tracks from the album.

The disc is ringing the bell with reviewers, with Americana Highways calling the project, "one of the most righteous Roots albums of the year." Goldmine describes LEMONADE as "delicious," KRFC-Fort Collins dubs the offering "liquid gold," and Blue Monday Monthly Tabloid notes the project is a "must have."

Bobby's music has not only vibed the airwaves, but has also appeared in jingles and movies, and his song "Dominion Roads" is featured in the newly released film, VFW. The film stars Stephen Lang (Avatar), William Sadler (Die Hard 2, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, The Shawshank Redemption), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid I, II, III, Rambo: First Blood Part II), David Patrick Kelly (48 Hours, The Crow) and George Wendt (Cheers).

Watch a special message from Bobby here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories