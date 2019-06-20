Blossoms Reveal New Single And Official Video For 'Your Girlfriend'

Today, one of Britain's biggest bands, Blossoms, have revealed their brand new single and official music video for "Your Girlfriend," as well as an accompanying B-side track titled "Torn Up." Produced by James Skelly, Rich Turvey and the band at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, The Talking Heads-inspired single comes ahead of their biggest headline show to date at Edgeley Park Stadium in the U.K.



The video for "Your Girlfriend" was directed by James Slater and hilariously features all members in costume, with band member Myles Kellock playing the main love interest of front-man Tom Ogden.



Watch "Your Girlfriend" HERE.



Speaking about the new single, the band's Tom Ogden said: 'I think I saw it on the telly or maybe heard it on another song. Someone was saying they're in love with their friend's girlfriend and I thought ooh that's a good, strange take on a love song. A different angle to go at and it's obviously not about me, just to be clear! I was listening to a lot of Talking Heads at the time, and I think that shines through in the way the song grooves. These are some of my favourite lyrics I've ever written, there's a lot of humour in there.'



Following a SOLD-OUT North American tour back in 2017 -- including critically acclaimed appearances at Coachella Festival in California and Lollapalooza in Chicago - the British five-piece have gone on to amass almost a quarter-of-a-billion combined global streams, with North America being their second biggest market in the world. The band are currently working on new material and plan to return to the States later this year.



This summer, Blossoms are playing an extended run of festival shows in Europe, including Reading & Leeds, Community Festival, and Benicàssim.



In other news, Blossoms launched their 'Blossoms Pubcast' this year. The podcast, which has topped the iTunes podcast charts, and is based at The Blossoms in Stockport - the pub that gave the band their name.



UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES

June 20 - De Montfort Hall - Leicester

June 22 - Edgeley Park - Stockport

June 30 - Community Festival - London

August 21 - Engine Shed - Lincoln

August 22 - Victoria Hall - Stoke On Trent

August 24 - Reading Festival - Reading

August 25 - Leeds Festival - Leeds





