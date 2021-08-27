Bloomingdale School Of Music Returns to In-Person for 2021 Fall Classes

Bloomingdale School of Music will offer in-person music classes for the fall semester in their beloved brownstone beginning September 16, 2021. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for over 20 instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels, as well as virtual ensembles. To register and learn more, visit bsmny.org/classes/fall-2021/. Register by September 6 to take advantage of the End of Summer sale! New registrations can save $50 on any private or group enrollment using coupon code LABOR50 at checkout.

"Our 2021 fall programming is meant to be accessible for all with convenience in mind for all levels and ages," said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. "We offer classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our fall semester, as they are throughout the year."

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education in an inclusive manner. Financial aid is key in many cases as well. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families. While preparing to reopen, Bloomingdale remains committed to the safety and health of its community. As part of the school's commitment to maintain a safe space for learning, and in compliance with developing guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments, BSM is currently requiring all vaccine-eligible employees, students, and visitors over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus as of Sep 15, 2021. Students under the age of 12 are still permitted to take in-person lessons without being vaccinated.

Early Childhood

BSM will offer 17-week sessions of Early Childhood classes, including options for the whole family to join in on the activity. This schedule is designed to be flexible for parents or young families! BSM will continue to offer classes based in Dalcroze Theory, Music and Movement and Orff Instrument classes.

Beginner Classes

Our beginner youth classes provide an excellent introduction to our most popular instruments. The supportive group class settings allow students to work together, learn together, and help one another as they come across musical challenges together.

Cello for Children (Ages 6-9)

Guitar for Children (Ages 8-10)

Keyboard for Children (Ages6-9)

Violin for Children (Ages 6-9)

Voice for Children (Ages 5-9)

Performing Ensembles

Join groups of like-minded musicians to enjoy playing music in a supportive, fun, environment.

Early Childhood Classes

Join Aaron, Patti, and Shoshana for fun, interactive, and music-filled classes to engage the youngest learners throughout the fall months. Offerings are available in person at a variety of days and times to suit every family's scheduling needs and every child's delight. Children from 3 months to 5 years old will learn musical concepts through hands-on percussive experiences, as well as song and dance. To assure safety measures are met, each in person class is limited to 4 students with an accompanying parent or guardian and masks are required for the duration of the class.

Afternoon Music Makers (2.5-3.5 years)

These classes will be 45-minutes of song, dance, and fun providing students with a hands-on percussive experience, introducing music concepts and songs to take home to their families. Classes will be limited to 4 families participating to promote social distancing and the experience will be tailored to the participating children. bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/afternoon-music-makers/

Baby & Toddlers First Music Class (3-17 months)

The first of Bloomingdale's Early Childhood Music classes, this course introduces the world of music to babies and toddlers. Caregivers introduce musical language to their babies through singing, dancing, and play. bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/babys-first-music-class/

Dalcroze Eurythmics (For all age ranges)

This class teaches students fundamental elements of music, such as rhythm, pitch, meter, and articulation through movement, stories, songs, games, improvisation, and drawing. Dalcroze is also an introduction to ensemble playing, music reading, composition, and conducting, providing valuable building blocks toward further music studies. bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/dalcroze-eurythmics/

Music and Movement (18 months - 3 years)

This class focuses on singing and dancing and introduces children to playing hand percussion instruments. Music and Movement helps develop coordination and prepares young ears for later music studies. bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/music-and-movement/

Intro to Dalcroze (2 and 3 with grown up)

In this class students will have the opportunity to begin developing sensitivity to dynamics and other concepts such as phrasing. Providing valuable building blocks toward further music studies, Dalcroze introduces students to music reading, composition, conducting, and ensemble playing.

bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/intro-to-dalcroze-ages-2-to-3/

Family Musical Adventures (3 and 4 years)

Preschool age students explore the sounds and sights of music through responsive listening, imaginative play, movement and dancing, and song memorization. This online class focuses on fostering independent peer relations, musical games, and partner activities.

bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/family-musical-adventures/

Ensembles

Students ages 8 and up can participate in performance-based classes such as our two different Flute Choirs led by Tereasa Payne, or our Jazz Ensemble with Michael Cochrane. Students will gain valuable experience rehearsing and performing in a virtual group setting to continue making music safely together.

Broadway Ensemble (Ages 13-21)

Dream of being on stage? The costumes, the lights, the songs? Join other Musical Theater enthusiasts ages 13 - 21 to explore the Broadway repertoire through one-on-one private coachings and group sessions culminating in a virtual group and solo video performance. Students will be matched with singers of a similar level to perform scenes from classic and modern musical theater repertory.

bsmny.org/class/children/bloomingdale-broadway-ensemble/

(New) Center Stage (Ages 8-12)

Center Stage Ensemble members will build an artistic foundation by taking their love of singing and curiosity to perform and "putting it on it's feet' in a nurturing and encouraging environment! This is a precursor to Broadway Ensemble for younger students. bsmny.org/class/children/center-stage/

(New) Prelude Orchestra (Ages 9-13)

Students with experience at their instruments for one semester or one year will join peers in playing introductory orchestral works. Students should be starting to read music in their lessons. https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/prelude-orchestra/

(New) Interlude Orchestra (Ages 13-18)

Students with experience at their instruments for two years or more will join peers in playing orchestral works new and old. Students should be comfortable reading music and playing in Suzuki book 3 or higher to qualify for this ensemble. bsmny.org/class/children/interlude-orchestra/

Youth Jazz Ensemble (Ages 12-18)

The Bloomingdale School of Music is excited to launch our Youth Jazz Ensemble this Fall. The ensemble will perform music from the Great American Songbook, as well as diverse musical selections from across the globe. bsmny.org/class/children/youth-jazz-ensemble/

Adult Jazz Ensemble (Ages 18+)

The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, Latin, and Brazilian styles. Students will learn improvisation through the study and performance of jazz and blues. bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-jazz-ensemble/

Junior Guitar Orchestra (Ages 8-14)

Aimed at introducing players to ensemble rehearsal and performance from an earlier stage in their musical development, the Junior Guitar Orchestra is an exciting new ensemble for young guitarists to learn vital ensemble and musicianship skills. bsmny.org/class/children/junior-guitar-orchestra/

Guitar Orchestra (Ages 10-17)

Designed to accommodate a wide range of ages and skill levels, Bloomingdale's Guitar Orchestra presents music ranging from the Renaissance to contemporary compositions, original works for guitars, and arrangements of popular music. bsmny.org/class/children/guitar-orchestra/

Adult Guitar Ensemble (Ages 18+)

The adult guitar ensemble explores a wide range of music genres from classical to folkloric music arranged for the classical guitar. bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-guitar-ensemble/

Preparatory Flute Choir (Ages 8-13)

Preparatory Flute Choir is the perfect group for beginner flutists looking for a welcoming ensemble experience. bsmny.org/class/children/preparatory-flute-choir/

Flute Choir (Ages 12-adult)

Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists! Weekly practice together gives flutists of all ages the chance to explore flute ensemble repertoire. bsmny.org/class/adults/flute-choir/

Trumpet Ensemble (Ages 13-18)

The trumpet ensemble is a group of 3-5 members that work on ensemble playing, intonation, blending, and rhythmic study. The group performs in public several times a year, including at trumpet recitals, Sharing Hours, and the annual Performathon. bsmny.org/class/children/trumpet-ensemble/

Bloomingdale School of Music is committed to practices that are focused on protecting employee, student, and community health and safety, ensuring appropriate physical distancing, ensuring proper infection control, and communicating clearly with the public. You can read a preview of BSM's safety guidelines and health protocols for in person learning here. The full version of the BSM COVID-19 Reopening Plan, available in May, will cover such considerations such as traffic flow HVAC systems, screening and testing protocols, contact tracing, cleaning protocols, guidelines for in person instruction by department and instrument, as well as use of performance venues, teaching studios, and common areas in detail. In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you." Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/