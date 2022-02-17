Bloomingdale School Of Music Album For The Young Presents An Afternoon Of World Premieres

Bloomingdale School of Music presents Album for the Young's An Afternoon of World Premieres on March, 19, 2022 at 3pm at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre at Peter Norton Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia. The concert will feature 16 student compositions from A4TY (Album for the Young) Student Composing Program. Selections range from solo works for piano, to works for small chamber ensembles of mixed strings, percussion and winds. The concert will also feature the premiere of a new commissioned work for cello, three violins, and vibraphone by composer Yvonne Troxler.

"And yes, they were works of art indeed - no kiddie recital this! Professional composers, take note: This hopping center of creativity at Bloomingdale deserves national attention!" said John Deak, Founder, New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program.

For 18 years, Bloomingdale School of Music (BSM) has maintained a special focus on introducing students (ages 7-18) to composition through their A4TY (Album for the Young) Student Composing Program. For more information about Album for the Young, visit https://www.bsmny.org/a4ty/. Tickets to the concert are $20, and can be purchased here. The evening will also be live-streamed.

The A4TY (Album for the Young) Student Composing Project at Bloomingdale School of Music encourages students (ages 7-18 ) to compose new music and commissions professional composers to write new works for its students. For young music students the composer is perhaps the most remote figure in the musical process-either a famous name from the history books or little more than an afterthought. Professional composers often work with professional musicians, writing with their particular abilities in mind. For both students and composers it can be revelatory to participate in the process of creating and preparing a piece of music written for young performers. A4TY seeks to bring these two groups into direct contact, opening a window into the other's working methods and creative process. In addition, students perform each others' works, increasing their exposure to new, original music, and honing their ability to articulate musical ideas through the rehearsal process.

The A4TY Student Composing Project commissions composers to write new works for the Bloomingdale School of Music. In addition, there is a Call for Scores from student composers in the Bloomingdale community. The project, now in its sixteenth season, was founded by Katy Luo and is currently curated by Margalit Cantor.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/