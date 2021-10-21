Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton & More to Perform at CMA AWARDS

The Country Music Association has announced the first round of performers for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards." Featuring first-time nominees taking the CMA Awards stage, as well as reigning CMA Awards winners, this year's performances will include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton.

Hosted by Country Music superstar and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, Country Music's Biggest Night™ broadcasts LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee and current "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Allen will perform his hit "Freedom Was A Highway." Three-time CMA Award-nominated group this year Brothers Osborne will deliver a deeply personal performance from their CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Skeletons." Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and five-time nominee this year including Entertainer of the Year again, Church will perform his song "Heart on Fire" from his CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Heart." Reigning and two-time consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Dan + Shay, nominated again in the same category this year, will perform their hit "I Should Probably Go To Bed."

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Guyton will welcome rising artists Spencer and Edwards for a collaboration not to be missed from Guyton's debut album, "Remember Her Name." Two-time nominee this year Pearce and three-time nominee this year McBryde will perform their heart-wrenching duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." And 10-time CMA Awards winner Shelton will bring his "Come Back as a Country Boy" to the CMA Awards stage.

Additional performers and presenters for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Winners of "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot is open now for CMA members, with voting for the CMA Awards final ballot closing Wednesday, Oct. 27 (6:00 p.m. CDT).

"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.