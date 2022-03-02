Blake Rose Unveils Brand-New Track 'Confidence'

Blake Rose returns with a brand-new track, "Confidence," out today via AWAL Recordings. Written by Blake, "Confidence" is the first taste of new music from the rising artist in 2022, and follows the release of his debut EP, 'A World Gone By' last year.

Speaking about the new song, Rose reveals, "'Confidence' is about lacking the self-esteem and confidence to realize that you can do better than the current romantic situation you're in. I think a lot of people settle for disloyal partners because they think it's all they deserve but in reality everyone deserves a partner who loves them and is faithful."

Earlier this year, Rose released live videos for his 'A World Gone By' tracks "Casanova," "Sweet Caledonia" and most recently, "Ordinary People." The videos all feature live footage taken from his recent 2021 tour with Noah Kahan.

Next up on the live front, Blake Rose is confirmed to support singer-songwriter Ashe this Spring on her North American tour. Blake's 13-date run kicks off April 4th in Vancouver and includes two dates in San Francisco and two shows at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops in Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Nashville, concluding April 21st in Atlanta. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

To date, Blake has amassed over 210 million combined global streams across his entire catalog, which include the singles "Lost," "Ordinary People," "Rest Of Us" and "Gone."

Hailed by V Man as "an artist to watch," Australian born-Los Angeles-based Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush six-string conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. "The guitar is generally the driving link between the songs," he goes on. "It's how I typically write. Everything starts there."

In just over a year, Blake Rose has gone from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He catapulted into the spotlight in 2019 with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' which Spotify touted on New Music Friday, with the follow-up track, "Lost," further igniting a buzz. Now, with the addition of the "A World Gone By" EP to his arsenal, Blake further solidifies his potential as a global force in music.

Listen to the new single here: