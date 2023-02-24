Blake Rose Releases New EP & 'You'll Get It When You're Older'

Rising Australian artist, Blake Rose is back with the release of his brand-new EP, titled You'll Get It When You're Older, out today via AWAL Recordings.

Along with the release of the EP comes an official music video for focus track, 'Don't Stop The Car,' which was directed by Julian Buchan.

This new EP sees Blake taking the reins as producer on the bulk of the material, once again steering the overall vision. At the same time, his writing grew more personal, culling the project's title from a direct dialogue with his sister over a decade prior.

"My older sister was battling drug addiction-which she is thankfully now on the other side of," he explains. "That period was pretty rough for our family. It had a subconscious impact on my life, and it manifested itself in some of these songs. When I was 14, she joined us on our big road trip, and she was in the depths of addiction.

Since I was confused and trying to understand where she was coming from, we had a long conversation. We went back and forth, but it ended with her saying, 'You'll get it when you're older'. Those words stuck with me the whole time. As I started writing songs, our conversation would always come up. I essentially tailored the EP around the subject matter."

The 7-track collection features previously released songs, including 'Use Me', which Billboard proclaims "flips the script on self-empowerment anthems," 'In Your Arms' (LISTEN), 'Dizzy' (WATCH), a playful track filled with his signature wit and nostalgia, lauded by Variance Magazine as "soaring" and "playful," the deeply personal 'Magazine' (LISTEN), featuring some serious throwback vibes and beach-boy-esque harmonies, all while tackling the serious subject of addiction and 'Demon' (WATCH), praised by Consequence as a "bright and bouncy pop track" that "transforms once the first chorus hits, becoming an anthemic and explosive hype track."

In addition, fans are treated to two previously unheard cuts, the first being 'Don't Stop The Car,' with it's glitchy beat and hypnotic hook, which Blake reveals is "about reaching a breaking point from all of the anxiety and pressure in your life building up so much you start chasing adrenaline to escape it."

Closing track 'Already Be Dead' finds acoustic guitar creaking beneath the verses, and Blake's high-register echoes on the hook, "Oh Darling if I was you, I'd already be dead." Speaking about the track, Blake says "'Already Be Dead' fully realizes the whole concept of You'll Get It When You're Older," he notes. "Most importantly, it further cemented the respect and admiration I had gained for my sister for making it through."

Earlier this month, Blake made his US Television debut, performing 'Dizzy' on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Following multiple high-profile tours supporting the likes of Dean Lewis, girl in red, Noah Kahan and Ashe, Blake played two SOLD OUT headline shows in Los Angeles and New York last Fall. He is next scheduled to hit the stage this Spring, joining UK artist Mimi Webb on the SOLD-OUT UK leg of her EU/UK tour. For a list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blakerosemusic.com.

'You'll Get It When You're Older,' will serve as the follow up to Blake's debut EP, 'A World Gone By'(LISTEN) released in 2021. Blake's catalog continues to grow with each subsequent release, showcasing his adept lyricism and keen ear for a catchy hook and earworm melodies, evidenced by his impressive listener base, amassing more than 325 million streams across all releases.

Hailed by V Man as "an artist to watch," Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. In just over a year, Blake Rose went from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He first catapulted into the spotlight with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' and follow-up track, 'Lost,' further igniting a buzz.

Talking about what he hopes people take away from the new EP, Blake is optimistic. "When you listen to the EP, I hope you walk away with more empathy for others. Try to see all sides of the story to understand the people around you. I'm in a period of my life where I'm trying to be as empathetic as possible not necessarily just with the music, but with the world. I think I'm on the right path."

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here: