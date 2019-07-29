Blake Mills Shares New Video For FIVE

Acclaimed composer, producer, guitarist and songwriter Blake Mills' new video "Five" from Mills' experimental album Look, is out now. It was directed by filmmaker Justin Daashuur Hopkins.

"The basic premise," Mills says, "was allowing creatures and inanimate household things to carry emotional weight. Justin found these wonderful expressions within that theme and made something that I think is remarkably beautiful, and a humbling companion piece to this music. It's got bugs, turtles, flowers, and fire-and there's no plot, no acting. I'm so happy!!"

Watch the video here:

Daashuur Hopkins furthers, "We wanted to create a dream-like investigation of the drama that exists on the peripheries of the human experience. A seemingly banal setting has its own surreal ecosystem, as micro narratives emerge amongst that which is habitually ignored."

Look-Mills' immersion into the world of vintage guitar synthesizers-has received much critical acclaim, including praise from Pitchfork, who says it "marks a tremendous introduction to a surprising new voice at the intersection of sound design, chamber music and post-rock: Blake Mills, a young star of the Americana-adjacent record-producing orbit with an audacious and personal approach to sound," and the New York Times, who call the album "a palette of sounds that can be orchestral and abstract but still controlled by a guitarist's human touch."

Mills has released two previous albums-Break Mirrors and Heigh Ho-won a Grammy Award for his production work on Alabama Shakes' album Sound & Color and has twice been nominated for Producer of the Year.





