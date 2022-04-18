Black Label Society & Anthrax Announce Summer Tour with Special Guest Hatebreed

Black Label Society and Anthrax will bring the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities on their co-headlining tour this summer with killer special guest, Hatebreed kicking off July 26 in Phoenix at The Van Buren concluding August 28 in Philadelphia at The Fillmore.

Citi is the official card of the Anthrax and Black Label Society Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, April 18, at 12:00 PM ET until Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

All other pre-sales also begin today with the public on-sale starting Friday at 10AM local time. For tickets, visit here and here; Full pre-sale details are below.

Both Black Label Society and Anthrax have shared festival stages and one-off shows numerous times, but this marks the very first time these two bands will tour together. Zakk Wylde said, "ANTHRAX is one of The BESTEST LEGENDARY METAL/THRASH BANDS of ALL TIME - I have been buds with SCOTTY, CHARLIE, FRANKIE & JOEY for over 3O years & they are some of the BESTEST people you will meet.

JON is The BESTEST new addition ANTHRAX could ask for - HATEBREED are The BESTEST HARDCORE/EXTREME METAL band & BESTEST friends w/ANTHRAX & BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. The ANTHRAX + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & HATEBREED TOUR is going to be one of the BESTEST TOURS EVER!!"

Anthrax's Scott Ian said, "Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988," said Anthrax's Scott Ian. "We've had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it's always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands.

Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we've got fing Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it's going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can't wait to see you all on the road."

"Listen up! It's gonna be a hot summer!," added Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. "Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit."

Black Label Society is currently on their headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss and Black Stone Cherry wrapping on May 21 in Inwood, WV at Shiley Acres.

Black Label Society Headlining Tour Dates

04/30 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

05/01 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Social Outdoors

05/03 - Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors

05/05 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

05/06 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino

05/07 - Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Gaming & Resort

05/09 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

05/10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/11 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

05/13 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

05/14 - Tyler, TX @ Country River Club

05/15 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

05/17 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/18 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen*

05/19 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/20 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues#*

05/21 - Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres#*

* Nita Strauss will not appear on these dates

# with Black Stone Cherry only

Summer Co-Headline with Anthrax

Special guest, Hatebreed

07/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

07/30 - Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park

08/01 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/02 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

08/04 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

08/05 - Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

08/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

08/08 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom**

08/09 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

08/12 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

08/13 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/18 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

08/19 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

08/20 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore**

08/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside

08/23 - Toronto, ON @ History

08/24 - Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

08/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

08/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates

Ticket Presale Details

Citi Presale: Monday, April 18 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Live Nation Presale: Tuesday, April 19 at 10:00 AM Local Time

Spotify Presale: Tuesday, April 19 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Ticketmaster Presale: Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Blabbermouth Presale: Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Knotfest Presale: Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Nederlander Presale: Thursday, April 23 at 10:00 AM Local Time

Venue Presales: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM Local Time

All Presale end: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM Local Time