Black Label Society & Anthrax Announce Summer Tour with Special Guest Hatebreed
All pre-sales begin today with the public on-sale starting Friday at 10AM local time.
Black Label Society and Anthrax will bring the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities on their co-headlining tour this summer with killer special guest, Hatebreed kicking off July 26 in Phoenix at The Van Buren concluding August 28 in Philadelphia at The Fillmore.
Citi is the official card of the Anthrax and Black Label Society Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, April 18, at 12:00 PM ET until Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.
All other pre-sales also begin today with the public on-sale starting Friday at 10AM local time. For tickets, visit here and here; Full pre-sale details are below.
Both Black Label Society and Anthrax have shared festival stages and one-off shows numerous times, but this marks the very first time these two bands will tour together. Zakk Wylde said, "ANTHRAX is one of The BESTEST LEGENDARY METAL/THRASH BANDS of ALL TIME - I have been buds with SCOTTY, CHARLIE, FRANKIE & JOEY for over 3O years & they are some of the BESTEST people you will meet.
JON is The BESTEST new addition ANTHRAX could ask for - HATEBREED are The BESTEST HARDCORE/EXTREME METAL band & BESTEST friends w/ANTHRAX & BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. The ANTHRAX + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & HATEBREED TOUR is going to be one of the BESTEST TOURS EVER!!"
Anthrax's Scott Ian said, "Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988," said Anthrax's Scott Ian. "We've had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it's always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands.
Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we've got fing Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it's going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can't wait to see you all on the road."
"Listen up! It's gonna be a hot summer!," added Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. "Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit."
Black Label Society is currently on their headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss and Black Stone Cherry wrapping on May 21 in Inwood, WV at Shiley Acres.
Black Label Society Headlining Tour Dates
04/30 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
05/01 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Social Outdoors
05/03 - Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors
05/05 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
05/06 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino
05/07 - Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Gaming & Resort
05/09 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
05/10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/11 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
05/13 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
05/14 - Tyler, TX @ Country River Club
05/15 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
05/17 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
05/18 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen*
05/19 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
05/20 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues#*
05/21 - Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres#*
* Nita Strauss will not appear on these dates
# with Black Stone Cherry only
Summer Co-Headline with Anthrax
Special guest, Hatebreed
07/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
07/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
07/30 - Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park
08/01 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/02 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
08/04 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
08/05 - Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena
08/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
08/08 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom**
08/09 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
08/12 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
08/13 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/16 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/18 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
08/19 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
08/20 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore**
08/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside
08/23 - Toronto, ON @ History
08/24 - Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco
08/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
08/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore**
** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates
Ticket Presale Details
Citi Presale: Monday, April 18 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Live Nation Presale: Tuesday, April 19 at 10:00 AM Local Time
Spotify Presale: Tuesday, April 19 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time
Ticketmaster Presale: Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time
Blabbermouth Presale: Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time
Knotfest Presale: Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time
Nederlander Presale: Thursday, April 23 at 10:00 AM Local Time
Venue Presales: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM Local Time
All Presale end: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM Local Time