Black Fortune Releases OSSHROCK (DELUXE) Mixtape

Landover, Maryland's Black Fortuneis one of the hottest artists to emerge from the DMV area (D.C./Maryland/Virginia) and today he delivers a brand new version of his debut mixtape OsshRock titled OsshRock (Deluxe). The offering arrives complete with three new songs in tandem with a captivating new visual for "Keith Sweat." The video features Black Fortune donning a bathrobe in a beautiful house surrounded by dancing video vixens.

Capitalizing on the buzz he created himself, Black Fortune dropped his debut mixtape OsshRock in November 2018. The project is still catching fire online and in the streets with ferocious bangers like "Gorillaz," "Katrina" and the title track. The new songs on the deluxe version released today include "McDeez," "Black Vicious" and "Rock Joint" (full tracklist below). The term "Ossh" references a type of lingo that Fortune invented, which most probably wouldn't understand, but adds an element of esoteric allure that cult-followings are made of. Covered by The FADER and more, Black Fortune has already garnered high profile support from the likes of Travis Scott, SZA, Rich The Kid and Diddy.

OSSHWOP (DELUXE) TRACKLIST:

1. OsshWop

2. Gorillaz

3. Off-White

4. Katrina

5. Shake

6. Stay out the Way

7. Keith Sweat (Focus Track on Release)

8. Bandana (ft Hunnit)

9. Dirty Hunnits

10. SuperK

11. McDeez

12. Black Vicious

13. Rock Joint

About Black Fortune:

Landover, Maryland historically may not be known for producing music stars, but that's about to change with the emergence of a 22-year-old rap and R&B phenom named Black Fortune. D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) has slowly developed into a hotbed of youthful hip-hop culture, churning out original artists with new energy and Black Fortune's name is fast becoming synonymous with the spirit of it all. He started uploading music in 2016 and continued dropping heat over the next two years, but gained significant attention with 2018's "DMV Anthem."





