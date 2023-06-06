Black Duck Share New Single 'Lemon Treasure'

McCombs, Rumback, and MacKay each have distinct musical voices that are instantly recognizable, yet blend seamlessly with one another.

Jun. 06, 2023

Ahead of the release of their self-titled debut album on June 23rd, Chicago trio Black Duck (Douglas McCombs, Bill MacKay, Charles Rumback) mesmeric, driving new single "Lemon Treasure."

Moving as one, the trio sculpt a driving, motorik rhythm from weightless textures, cloud formations coalescing into rolling thunderheads. MacKay and McCombs' spiralling guitar figures duck and weave around Rumback's propulsive rhythms, with a distinctive sense of forward motion that pushes towards transcendence.

"Lemon Treasure" coalesced from improvised sessions. Guitarist Bill McKay elaborates on the track: "I'd say Lemon Treasure is one of the more hypnotic songs on the Black Duck debut. It came out of this driving groove that grew in momentum as we went on. The guitar floats alongside the bass & drums with a variety of slide glissandos, and other melodic statements. The feeling of it is the main thing. It has an energy and summertime vibration I really dig. "

Black Duck captures a band already deeply in tune with one another. McCombs, Rumback, and MacKay each have distinct musical voices that are instantly recognizable, yet blend seamlessly with one another.

Their time performing together, playing to the moment and reading each other and the spaces they’re in, formed a fluency between the trio which allows them to follow each other down winding paths and short tangents alike. Black Duck’s debut is a testament to that fluency, an expedition led by three veterans into alluring worlds bathed in myriad splendors.

Photo by Evan Jenkins

Listen to the new single here:






