Bizzy Crook Releases New Album 'From Me To You' And Latest Visual, 'Jokes On You'

Bizzy Crook is really taking over the last leg of the summer releasing his debut album.

Bizzy Crook is really taking over the last leg of the summer releasing his debut album, From Me to You with new single, Jokes on You.

This nostalgic beat produced by $K Beats, gives off a 90's vibe fused with Bizzy's natural dulcet voice and captivating lyrics. Continuing his story-telling of his newly released project, From Me to You, this track shares his continued emotional rollercoaster Bizzy experiences day to day in his interactions with women. In this old school home-shot video, directed by Catch My Focus, Bizzy Crook, Goodluck Dan and ATLSnake, Bizzy can be quoted rapping to a girl lyrics "never satisfied with the life that you got. It's only been a year since you put us through a lot... I pray the group chat don't turn you to a thot," showing his sense of disappointment in his old fling. In return, he reminds her the jokes on her with lyrics "While you was at a party next door, you the reason I resented PartyNextDoor. Funny enough, he took me on his next tour, now why you had to make it awkward for us?"

Jokes on You is the third single off Bizzy's highly anticipated project, From Me to You, which also released today. From Me to You is a ten-song collective, channeling Bizzy's inner feelings and experiences. This project is created like a personal diary stepping into the world of Bizzy Crook first-hand.

"This album is an open letter to my old self, friends, family, my daughter, etc. I think for a while I gave into the dark place. I had lost hope and in return, the people in my life lost hope in me," Bizzy professes. "This album was me realizing, yo, I know who the f*ck I am and I'm going to do anything I set my mind to."

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You