Billy Waldrep Shares 'Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice' Album

In the era of modern music, describing anybody as the "greatest of all time" is usually met with resistance-if for no other reason than the ever-evolving tastes of both musicians and fans-but if the topic is bluegrass guitar players, there's a universally correct answer to "who's the best"; the late, great Tony Rice. And today, a group of much lauded artists handpicked by bluegrass instrumentalist and producer Barry Waldrep, are releasing a 21-song tribute to the master titled Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice on the 1 year anniversary of his passing.

When looking through Waldrep's list of friends, its apparent how far Rice's music reached beyond just bluegrass. Americana greats Rodney Crowell and Jim Lauderdale and jamband royalty Warren Haynes and Oteil Burbridge make appearances alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Spooner Oldham and Patrick Simmons and country superstars Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris. And that's just a fraction of who's contributed to this celebration of the music of Tony Rice. Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice is available digitally everywhere today and can be purchased at this link. Vinyl pre-orders (shipping midsummer) are also available here.

"The intent of this album and the artists involved is to show what a powerhouse master Tony Rice was at bringing musicians and fans together from different genres," said Waldrep. A full list of contributors is below and more information can be found here.

Featured artists on the new album include Jimmy Hall, Rodney Crowell, Darrell Scott, Marty Raybon, Mike Farris, Kim Richey, Warren Haynes, Vince Gill, Radney Foster, Teresa Williams & Larry Campbell, Jim Lauderdale, John Berry, Patrick Simmons, John Paul White, Jacob Bunton, John Jorgenson, Rory Feek, Donna Hall & Kelli Johnson, and John Cowan.

Listen to the new album here: