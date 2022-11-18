Billy Strings' First Album With His Father, Terry Barber, 'Me/And/Dad'

Me/And/Dad, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings' first album with his father, Terry Barber, is out today on Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

In celebration of the release, a new mini-doc is debuting today, which captures Strings and Barber throughout the record making process. Strings was also recently featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.

Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar.

In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter and Strings' mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, "I Heard My Mother Weeping."

Reflecting on the project, Strings shares, "As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad. I've been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, 'I need to make time.' It's been a bucket list thing for me, something I've been afraid I wouldn't find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me."

Known for his electric live shows, Strings will continue his headline tour next year including 15 newly confirmed arena dates. Upcoming stops include Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta's State Farm Arena and Charleston's North Charleston Coliseum (two nights) among others.

Additionally, following his two-night stand at Bridgestone Arena, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third Nashville show. See below for complete itinerary.

The new record follows Strings' widely acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated album, Renewal, which landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record was released to overwhelming praise with The New York Times declaring, "a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era...he has zigged and zagged between the form's antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom."



