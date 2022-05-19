Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Some Gave All'

Today, entertainment icon Billy Ray Cyrus celebrates the 30th Anniversary of his iconic debut album, Some Gave All. The album, which includes Cyrus' No. 1 hit single, "Achy Breaky Heart," was a breakout success, which catapulted the Kentucky native into superstar status and he quickly became a household name. Some Gave All earned the rank as the No. 1 best-selling album of 1992, reached RIAA® 9x multi-platinum status in the U.S. and remained Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for 17 consecutive weeks. To date, Cyrus' albums have accumulated over 930 million streams globally.

Some Gave All, released via Mercury Records, produced Billboard chart-toppers "Could've Been Me", "Wher'm I Gonna Live When I Get Home?" and "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" along with Cyrus' RIAA® multi-platinum hit "Achy Breaky Heart," which spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, as well as a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Achy Breaky Heart" became a worldwide sensation and has now amassed nearly 400 million streams globally along with the recently remastered music video, which has garnered 89 million views. This single also earned Cyrus GRAMMY nominations for Record of the Year, Best Country Vocal Performance (Male) and Best New Artist.

Some Gave All sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and kicked off the superstar's career not only in the country music realm, but also led Cyrus into television and most recently to his global smash collaboration remix with Lil Nas X on "Old Town Road."

Most recently, Cyrus joined forces with rap icon Snoop Dogg and GRAMMY® winning Avila Brothers on "A Hard Working Man," released on April 1 via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG. Produced by The Avila Brothers and mixed by DJ Quik, "A Hard Working Man" was written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus and C Broadus.

Throughout his nearly three-decade career of Billboard chart success that put him in the same company as Carlos Santana and Louis Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus has achieved global success as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer and philanthropist. Most recently, he celebrated the highest RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on the worldwide smash, "Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)."

When asked about his genre-bending approach to music, Cyrus recently shared, "My philosophy to making music is no limitations. No rules, no limits, no preconceived notions. Don't try to think inside the box or outside the box, just think like there is no box." The critically and commercially acclaimed superstar has established himself as a household name across multiple areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, television, theater and more.

When one scopes out Cyrus' trophy case, the awards are represented across all genres: GRAMMY® Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among many other accolades. The Flatwoods, KY native exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992.

The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum. After "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus followed up with back-to-back hits "It Could've Been Me," "She's Not Crying Anymore," "Wher'm I Gonna Live When I Get Home?" and the anthemic "Some Gave All." Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with his second No. 1 album, It Won't Be The Last, featuring smash hits "In the Heart of a Woman," "Words By Heart" and "Somebody New."

His success continued with dozens more singles that redefined country music. He also enjoyed a successful career as an actor in the series Doc and Still The King, as well as the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley.

Listen to the album here: